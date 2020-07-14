Bigger challenges loom for E-Gilas as FIBA eyes esports expansion

MANILA, Philippines – Southeast Asian champion E-Gilas Pilipinas will have another chance to shine as the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) announced plans in holding the next esports tournament worldwide are already in the works.

After a successful staging of the inaugural FIBA E-Sports Open last month, the world basketball governing body said that the next tournament is now underway as more teams have expressed their interests.

From 17 national federations joining the first event, the interested countries now ballooned to 35 with a mission of helping FIBA expand the sports into the virtual arenas.

The Philippines (Southeast Asia), Australia (Oceania), Saudi Arabia (Middle East), Argentina (America) and Italy (Europe) ruled their respective conferences in the FIBA event broadcasted to over 100 countries and generated over five million social media views.

"It's been a huge success and a lot of fun and we are excited about the prospects of more FIBA esports competitions in the future," FIBA Secretary General Andreas Zagklis said.

"FIBA's Central Board identified this esports initiative as relevant and consistent with the strategic aim to enlarge the FIBA family and this event has been great for the promotion of basketball."

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, through president Al Panlilio and chairman emeritus Manny V. Pangilinan, has always backed the FIBA esports advocacy by also continuing to promote it locally with regular esports tournaments.

Made up of elite players Rial “Rial” Polog Jr., Aljon “Shintarou” Cruzin, Custer “Aguila” Galas, Philippe “Izzo” Herrero IV and Clark Banzon, E-Gilas assured its readiness to represent the country anew after sweeping Indonesia for the SEA title.