More than cage pride, Filipino coaches in Southeast Asia also represent OFWs

MANILA, Philippines – For veteran coaches David “Boycie” Zamar and Britt Carlo Reroma, plying their craft in Southeast Asia is not only an affirmation of the capability of the Filipino basketball coach, but also of them being an ambassador of sorts for their countrymen who have gone abroad in search of a better life.

In the Zoom webcast "The Filipino Basketball Coach in Southeast Asia" hosted by this writer last Monday, July 13, both mentors repeated what previous webcast guests Tino Pinat, Ariel Vanguardia and Lito Vergara shared that there is respect accorded to Filipino basketball players and coaches.

However, when it comes to the profession of some other Overseas Filipino Workers, there is discrimination. And it is either overt or sometimes related to their profession.

“Yes, meron yan,” corroborated Zamar, who coached in Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia. “Most especially in Singapore. Derechohan yan, ‘Why are you here?’ Nasa iyo naman if you will be discouraged. In other countries like Indonesia, bilib sila sa ‘yo. Sa Indonesia and lately Malaysia, tinging nila sa’yo expat na. You are provided a condo, a car, etc. Many Filipinos go there as engineers or accountants or some other top profession. You hear of yung success ni Manny Pangilinan or even Fritz Gaston. But if meron man discrimination, you have to accept the challenges. You have to walk the talk. Susubukan ka rin. When you respect them and don’t fight back, their perception can change. But you always give it your best.”

Reroma, who coached in Malaysia and Indonesia, including the Indonesian Under-18 national team that won a bronze medal in SEABA Under-18 tournament in 2018, agreed with Zamar and reiterated the need to be professional in going about your work.

“Ang maganda sa Indonesia, they have respect for the Filipino,” said Reroma, who coached San Beda to several NCAA juniors titles after Ato Badolato retired. “You need to be professional. Whatever they say or do, deal with it professionally. You have to show that they made the right choice in hiring you.”

“Mahirap din maging OFW na basketball player and as a coach,” added Zamar. “Much more is expected of you. My approach to this was, “I will teach you basketball and I will teach you English.’ In return, I ask that they teach me how to speak Indonesian. When they see you respect their culture, they will have more respect for you.”

He added, “Indonesians love to speak to English and love to listen to all things Filipino, including music. So it is important to leave a good impression on them.”

“The hard work you do will leave a good impression about the Filipino and that helps your countrymen abroad,” summed up Reroma.