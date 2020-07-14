COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Thirdy Ravena and Ken Tuffin
File
Filipino ballers divert from usual PBA path
Roy Luarca (Philstar.com) - July 14, 2020 - 3:32pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Basketball Association used to be the lone destination for Filipino ballers.

Not anymore.

Other avenues are now open and those inclined to travel are exploring them.

Thirdy Ravena and Ken Tuffin could be their tour guide.

A probable top pick in the 2019 PBA draft, the 6-foot-3 Ravena, former Ateneo Blue Eagles star, instead opted to play in the Japan B.League, joining the San-en Neo Phoenix as its Asian import.

Tuffin, former skipper of the Far Eastern University Tamaraws, got holed up in New Zealand amid the COVID-19 pandemic and decided to join the Taranaki Mountaineers in the New Zealand National Basketball League. The 6-foot-4 1/2 small forward is thriving in his father's country but is keen on returning for the UAAP's 83rd season.

Another Filipino-Kiwi, Richie Rodger of the University of the East Red Warriors, is seeing action for the Otago Nuggets.

A 32-year-old veteran, Greg Slaughter also decided to test his mettle elsewhere. The 7-foot former Ginebra center hooked up with BeoBasket, which he described as the biggest international basketball agency in the world with contacts in the National Basketball Association, Euroleague and Asian leagues.

Kai Sotto, the 18-year-old 7-foot-2 phenom, is chasing his NBA dream and moved a step closer by signing up with the NBA G League Select team.

Before Sotto, Aguilar trekked the same path and went as far as being drafted by the Santa Cruz Warriors and undergoing a 2-day workout with the New Orleans Hornets.

Kobe Paras trod a different route, the United States NCAA, where he earned a spot with the Creighton Bluejays of the Big East Conference. Unable to sparkle, Paras returned home and is now the main man of the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons. 
Like his younger brother Thirdy, Kiefer Ravena also trained in the US and became a development player with the Texas Legends. Kiefer is now with the PBA's NLEX Road Warriors.

The post sign still points to the PBA, but it's no longer a one-way alley.

It has become a highway with a flyover and an exit ramp heading to an airport.

