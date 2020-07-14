Ardina ready to relaunch LPGA, Symetra campaign

MANILA, Philippines – Dottie Ardina left for the US the other day, ready to relaunch her campaign in a cutthroat battle for top honors and Olympic ranking points with the LPGA and Symetra Tour calendars reduced in half due to global health crisis.

The 26-year-old Canlubang pro expects to land a spot in the 144-player field in the first LPGA event in four months following the coronavirus pandemic — the LPGA Drive On Championship, a $1 million, 54-hole tournament firing off July 31 at the par-71 Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio.

The event, which will be played without sponsors, a pro-am and spectators, is actually the first of back-to-back LPGA tournaments in Ohio with the Marathon Classic, offering a richer purse of $2 million over four days, slated on Aug. 6-9 at the Highland Meadow Golf Club in Sylvania.

The LPGA is actually keeping the rosters in both events under wraps but Ardina is confident of making it to the twin tournaments, raring to slug it out with the elite field all hungry for recognition and itching to showcase their form coming off a long four-month break due to the pandemic.

Holder of a regular LPGA card, the ICTSI-backed shotmaker is also expected to compete in the Symetra Tour which will also re-open shop next week with the FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship at the Battle Creek Country Club in Michigan slated July 24-26.

Like Ardina, 2019 SEA Games double gold medalist Bianca Pagdanganan is also eyeing a spot in Ohio with the LPGA Tour rookie hinting at vying in Michigan if she fails to get a berth at the LPGA Drive On Championship. The 2017 Philippine Ladies Open titlist was actually set to launch her rookie season at the LOTTE Championship in Hawaii last month.

Ardina, who finished No. 2 after the 2018 Symetra Tour to regain her LPGA Tour card but struggled in last year’s staging of the world’s premier circuit, actually put on an impressive start in the season with strong finishes in the Australian Ladies Professional Golf (ALPG). She figured in three playoff finishes, winning one in Ballarat Icons Pro-Am to clinch the ClubCar Series trophy last March.

Her strong showing Down Under likewise earned her spots in the ALPGA Australian Open in Royal Adelaide GC and the Vic Open in Victoria, which also served as legs of the 2020 LPGA Tour calendar.

But the pandemic forced the LPGA to postpone or cancel its next 12 events, including two majors — the US Women Open and the Evian Championship.

Ardina’s impressive finishes likewise sent her to “reshuffle category” in the LPGA Players standings for regular members and could have restored her into “full card” status if not for the pandemic that also forced the LPGA to shelve the category rankings due to lack of tournaments.

But Ardina vowed to take up from where she left off, vowed, saying she will try to do what she did early in the season — play good and earn money.