IBF junior bantamweight champion and Philippine Navy reservist Jerwin Ancajas poses after officially taking his oath as an honorary member of the elite Naval Special Operations Group (NAVSOG).
Photo courtesy of trainer Joven Jimenez
'Honorary Navyman' Ancajas braces for tough training
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - July 14, 2020 - 3:02pm

MANILA, Philippines – IBF junior bantamweight champion Jerwin Ancajas is now officially part of the Naval Special Operations (NAVSOG) after taking his oath as an honorary member Tuesday at the Philippine Fleet Naval Base Heracleo Alano in Sangley Point, Cavite City.

This membership gives the Philippine Navy reservist exclusive training from here on with the Navy SEALs as part of his heightened preparations for the scheduled title defense against Mexican Jonathan Rodriguez either next month or in September in the US. 

“It’s hard to be a part of this (special training). Napakahirap ng mga exercises nila. It’s (the) real deal,” said the Panabo City pride after his reception rites led by NAVSOG Commander Capt. Dwight Steven Dulnoan. 

As an honorary member, the Senior Chief Petty Officer Ancajas will participate mostly in land training of the country’s elite forces while also ramping up his boxing preparations for his ninth IBF crown defense.

More than strength and conditioning though, his trainer and manager Joven Jimenez believes that this camp will bring out the best out of the 28-year-old Ancajas in terms of morale and inspiration heading into the fight.

“Mataas na mataas ang morale ni Jerwin. Masaya siya at sobrang inspired na makakasama niya Navy sa training,” added the former Navyman-turned-boxing coach.

Ancajas previously held his training at the Survival Camp in Magallanes, Cavite before his move to the Sangley Point Air Base, where he will be staying at least until the end of the month or early August for his US departure.

Pending their US visa application with the help of the Navy, Ancajas and Jimenez are set to meet with Top Rank’s Bob Arum in the States to finalize the fight reschedule against Rodriguez following its postponement from April due to the pandemic.

