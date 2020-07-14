COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
PSC seeks NBI help in probing 'payroll scam' among athletes
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - July 14, 2020 - 2:32pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Sports Commission asked assistance from the National Bureau of Investigation to look deeper into the alleged “athletes-padding” or “payroll scam” perpetuated by an employee.

“We have sought the help of the NBI on the matter so we cannot comment further,” said Philippine Sports Commission officer-in-charge Ramon Fernandez in a statement Tuesday.

In a two-page letter dated July 10, 2020 addressed to NBI officer-in-charge Eric Distor, PSC executive director Merlita Ibay pointed to the employee as Paul Michael Padua Ignacio of the agency’s Personnel Department.

Ibay was alerted of the possible fraud when she received a letter from Marietta Cabusao, assistant vice president of Land Bank of the Philippines Century Park Hotel branch, pertaining to “unusual payroll transactions” credited to the account of Ignacio.

The modus allegedly used by Ignacio — who is in charge of preparing the payroll register of the national athletes and coaches — entails enlisting athletes and coaches who are no longer qualified and putting the former’s bank account in their stead.

There were reports the alleged fraudulent act has been done for five years now and it that resulted to loss of government money reportedly amounting to millions.

“Suffice it to say, that there were red-flags, which alerted us, and so we acted accordingly. We hope that we can get to the truth and bring the accountable to justice swiftly,” said Fernandez.

“The PSC will never waver in its duty to protect the interest of its stakeholders and the Filipino people,” he added.

Fernandez and an NBI representative is scheduled to hold an online presser today to discuss the matter further.

