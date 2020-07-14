Philippines eyes sending more Paralympians

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines is hoping to qualify two more Filipinos to next year’s Paralympics in Tokyo, Japan — sprinter Archand Bagsit and powerlifter Adeline Dumapong-Ancheta.

Bagsit, a former Southeast Asian Games silver and bronze medalist and part of the 4x100m relay team of Eric Cray, Trenten Beram and Anfernee Lopena that owns the national record, is seeking to make it to the quadrennial games that were reset from this year to next due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 29-year-old Bagsit, who lost his spot to the national team two years ago, was supposed to see action in this year’s ASEAN Para Games in the sprint events — 100m, 200m, 400m, 4x100m and 4x400m — in the vision T-12 (low vision) class before the event was cancelled outright.

Dumapong-Ancheta, 46, delivered the country’s first medal in the Paralympics — a bronze in Sydney exactly two decades ago — and she hopes to make it to the Games perhaps for the final time.

Swimmer Ernie Gawilan had already qualified to Tokyo while table tennis’ Josephine Medina is a heartbeat away from qualifying as she is set to receive an outright alternative invitation through the bipartite agreement.

And Philippine Para team chef de mission Francis Diaz hopes Bagsit and Dumapong-Ancheta be considered via the bipartite invite.

“We’re hoping they would also be considered,” said Diaz referring to Bagsit and Dumapong-Ancheta.

While Bagsit’s personal best is still far from the Tokyo standards, he still must join a qualifying race to confirm his T-12 classification status.

Diaz, however, thinks Bagsit’s entry could boost the country’s stock in the ASEAN Para Games since he is cinch to rake in the gold medals in the centerpiece event.