Ella Fajardo (first from left) has committed to US NCAA Division I program Fairleigh Dickinson University, according to her social media post over the weekend.
Gilas cagebelle Ella Fajardo commits to US NCAA Division 1 school
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - July 13, 2020 - 4:04pm

MANILA, Philippines –  Add Gilas Pilipinas women standout Ella Patrice Fajardo to the growing list of Filipino achievers overseas.

The 17-year-old high school stalwart from Gill St. Bernard in New Jersey has committed to US NCAA Division I program Fairleigh Dickinson University, according to her social media post over the weekend.

“I’m coming home to the next chapter of my academic and athletic journey at Fairleigh Dickinson University,” she said after norming 13.35 points, 2.85 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.42 steals for St. Bernard in her final year.

“It has been my dream to get a quality college education and be able to play at the Division 1 level!”

The 5-foot-6 witty floor general is expected to facilitate the Knights offense next season in a bid to improve from their 9-9 finish in the D-1’s Northeast Conference last year.

Along with Camille Clarin, Angel Surada, and Karl Ann Pingol,  Fajardo last year steered the Gilas 3x3 squad into a Top 8 finish of the prestigious FIBA 3x3 Under-18 World Cup in Mongolia.

The Gilas belles also copped a bronze medal in the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup in Malaysia.

Fajardo, whose mother traces its roots in Bacolod, is the latest local talent to be recognized in the States after Kai Sotto, Sage Tolentino and coach Mike Magpayo.

Sotto became the first NBA G League international signee, Tolentino made it to the All-Hawaii First Team for the back-to-back state champions Maryknoll High School while Magpayo rose as the first Filipino head coach in US NCAA for UC Riverside.

Other Pinoy talents making strides outside the country are FEU’s Ken Tuffin (New Zealand-NBL), Ateneo’s Thirdy Ravena (Japanese B. League) and NU’s Jack Animam (Taiwan’s University Basketball Association).

