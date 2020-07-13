Sports community comes to aid of fire victim and SEAG silver medalist Kim Remolino

MANILA, Philippines – The sports community has banded together to help 2019 Southeast Asian Games triathlon silver medalist Kim Remolino, whose house in Talisay, Cebu was burned to the ground Sunday.

The first to come to the 19-year-old Remolino’s aid were Go for Gold’s Jeremy Go and Philippine Olympic Committee and PhilCycling president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino.

Go, a staunch supporter of cycling having teams in Ronda Pilipinas and Le Tor as well other sports, will spearhead an auction to race funds while Tolentino said the POC will donate P50,000 and another P50,000 straight from his pocket.

“We will be conducting an online auction to benefit to benefit the family,” said Go. “Our cycling and triathlon teams are also donating part of their allowances for the family.”

“Yes, we will give,” said Tolentino.

TRAP president Tom Carrasco had also lent a helping hand along many concerned people from the triathlon community.

“Everyone from the national team and the community is helping,” he said.

Remolino took the silver behind eventual gold medal winner John Chicano in last December’s SEAG and should remain as one of the country’s top bets in the international circuit.