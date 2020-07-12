COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Barcenilla rules, banners Philippine chess team at FIDE Online Olympiad
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - July 12, 2020 - 4:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — For the second time, Grandmaster Banjo Barcenilla ruled the qualifying tournament for a Philippine chess Olympiad team.

In a masterful show of strength, the Arizona-based Barcenilla topped the six-player qualifier and will lead the country’s team to the first FIDE Online Olympiad slated July 22 to August 30.

The 47-year-old Barcenilla finished undefeated with six points on two wins and eight draws, displaying the same form that won him the Olympiad qualifier late last year.

“I got a little bit of luck and had good form and preparation,” said Barcenilla.

Also making the team were GMs Mark Paragua and Darwin Laylo for the men’s, Woman GM Janelle Mae Frayna, Jan Jodilyn Fronda, Catherine Secopito and Bernadette Galas for the women, IM Daniel Quizon and Michael Concio for the boys Under-20 and WGM candidate Kylen Joy Mordido and Jerlyn San Diego for girls U-20.

GM Joey Antonio and IM Paolo Bersamina were battling each other in a blitz playoff for the last slot at press time.

The online Olympiad, which will be done for the first time since the traditional over-the-board Olympiad was displaced due to the global health malady, will apply a unique format of allowing a maximum of six boards consisting of two men, two women, one U-20 boy and girl per game.

