MPBL to meet with Pacquiao on broadcast plans after ABS-CBN shutdown

MANILA, Philippines — The Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) is set to sit down with founder and owner Sen. Manny Pacquiao to plot its next move after the franchise application of its broadcast partner ABS-CBN was denied last week.

In partnership with the giant network since the league establishment in 2018, the MPBL said it has no official say yet on the matter until the crucial meeting with Pacquiao according to Commissioner Kenneth Duremdes.

“Pag-usapan pa namin with our founder Sen. Manny kung anong next step for us and for the league,” Duremdes told The STAR, hoping to meet with the legendary boxer as soon as Monday.

MPBL is among the sports leagues left hanging in the air after the House Committee on Legislative Franchises junked ABS-CBN’s bid for a new broadcast franchise through a 70-11 vote last Friday.

Unlike the UAAP, NCAA and PVL though with previous and existing contracts with ABS-CBN though, the booming regional league – which uses own production – is only a blocktimer that buys airtime for the broadcast of their games.

The MPBL has been with ABS-CBN through its four seasons so far and going strong until the pandemic forced it to suspend the still unfinished 2019-2020 Chooks-to-Go – MPBL Lakan Season.

Shelved MPBL games were the rubber matches of the North and South Divisional Finals as well as the National Championship series.

As of now, the MPBL may not be in rush to decide on its next step whether to stay on any possible capacity or find a new broadcast partner as its 2020 season supposed to open last month has been pushed back to next year.