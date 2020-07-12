COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Bienve Marañon
Ceres Negros FC
Azkals stint will be 'dream come true' for Bienve Marañon
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 12, 2020 - 1:51pm

MANILA, Philippines — Finding success in Philippine club football, Spanish-born Bienve Marañon is setting his sights on a stint with the national team.

Already working toward becoming a naturalized Filipino, the all-time AFC Cup top scorer wants to represent flag and country.

"For me it's a dream come true and I hope that everything is well and I can get naturalized to Filipino," Marañon said during the recent episode of the Tiebreaker Vods' Crossover Podcast.

"For me, there's nothing better right now than [to] be a Filipino," he added.

Playing for Philippine Football League (PFL) squad Ceres Negros FC since 2015, Marañon has found a new home in the country.

"After more than five years here, I feel like I'm one of them, when I play with Ceres, I don't play as a foreigner, I feel like I play as a localafter all the years I feel very comfortable," he said.

The 34-year-old is even looking forward to remain involved in Philippine football after his retirement.

But before that, Marañon believes playing for the Philippine Azkals is one more thing he'd like to tick off his bucket list before hanging up his boots for good.

"I want to get this one [naturalization] for me... because for me I think if I can play and have the experience even to train with [the] Azkals, for me I can already die quiet [sic]," he said.

"It's true because to play with a national team that I feel like one of them, there's nothing compared to that one," he added.

Marañon's club is set to undergo a management change following Ceres' financial losses amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

With Philippine football set to return sooner than later with the green light from health officials, Marañon and his squad will be back on the pitch in the near future.

As for the Azkals, the national booters' bids for qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the 2023 AFC Asian Cup will resume in October.

FOOTBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
16-year-old Sage Tolentino shows potential in ProAm tourney
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Joined by the older Kai Sotto, the prospect out of Maryknoll High School in Honolulu is improving his skills in The Smith...
Sports
fbfb
LeBron James draws flak for not putting 'Black Lives Matter' phrases on jersey
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Known for his role in fighting for social justice, it came as a surprise to many that he will continue to wear "James" on...
Sports
fbfb
Kai Sotto trains with seven-foot Gilas prospect Sage Tolentino
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Apart from participating in a ProAm league in Cincinnati, Sotto is putting in some individual work where he was joined by...
Sports
fbfb
Sotto, Tolentino provide vision of Philippine basketball future
By Roy Luarca | 1 day ago
Watching Sotto, a homegrown full-blooded Filipino, and Tolentino, raised in Hawaii of Filipino descent, on the hardcourt together...
Sports
fbfb
Anand back on board
By Edgar De Castro | July 12, 2020 - 12:00am
Former world champion Viswanathan Anand of India returns to competitive action as he headlines the $150,000 Legends of Chess online tournament, which begins on July 21.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
33 minutes ago
Philippines' SEAG title repeat try in peril as next host Vietnam trims events
By Joey Villar | 33 minutes ago
Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino on Sunday received a letter from host Hanoi...
Sports
fbfb
41 minutes ago
MPBL to meet with Pacquiao on broadcast plans after ABS-CBN shutdown
By John Bryan Ulanday | 41 minutes ago
In partnership with the giant network since the league establishment in 2018, the MPBL said it has no official say yet on...
Sports
fbfb
49 minutes ago
Marck Espejo recalls atmosphere in historic SEA Games men's volleyball run
By Luisa Morales | 49 minutes ago
What struck Espejo the most was the number of supporters watching their game, with men's volleyball often taking a backseat...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
PVL stays committed with ABS – for now
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
“Until we hear from (ABS-CBN) that they can’t cover us, we’ll keep our commitment to them,” said Ricky...
Sports
fbfb
3 hours ago
Philippines books Dota 2, Mobile Legends finals berths in SEA Invitational
By Michelle Lojo | 3 hours ago
Following the debut of esports in the Southeast Asian Games held in Manila last year, Razer launched the inaugural esports...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with