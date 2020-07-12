Philippines books Dota 2, Mobile Legends finals berths in SEA Invitational

MANILA, Philippines — Neon Esports and Bren Esports are in for best-of-five finals matchups for Dota 2 and Mobile Legends, respectively, in the Razer SEA Invitational 2020.

Neon Esports secured their place in Dota 2 final after defeating Team Indonesia in the Upper Bracket Playoffs. They will be battling Team Vietnam for the title.

Meanwhile, Bren Esports took a longer route to the finals for Mobile Legends.

They were defeated 0-2 by Team Vietnam in their Upper Bracket match-up yesterday but they quickly disposed of Team Myanmar (2-0) in the Lower Bracket play-off to set up a rematch with Team Vietnam for the championship.

Following the debut of esports in the Southeast Asian Games held in Manila last year, Razer launched the inaugural esports competition to prepare esports athletes for the next edition of the biennial sports meet.

Both Dota 2 and Mobile Legends finals will be streamed live via Razer's YouTube Channel at p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively, on Sunday, July 12.