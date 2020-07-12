COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Neon Esports and Bren Esports both booked finals berths in Dota 2 and Mobile Legends, respectively, in the Razer SEA Invitational 2020
Released
Philippines books Dota 2, Mobile Legends finals berths in SEA Invitational
Michelle Lojo (Philstar.com) - July 12, 2020 - 12:17pm

MANILA, Philippines — Neon Esports and Bren Esports are in for best-of-five finals matchups for Dota 2 and Mobile Legends, respectively, in the Razer SEA Invitational 2020.

Neon Esports secured their place in Dota 2 final after defeating Team Indonesia in the Upper Bracket Playoffs. They will be battling Team Vietnam for the title.

Meanwhile, Bren Esports took a longer route to the finals for Mobile Legends.

They were defeated 0-2 by Team Vietnam in their Upper Bracket match-up yesterday but they quickly disposed of Team Myanmar (2-0) in the Lower Bracket play-off to set up a rematch with Team Vietnam for the championship.

Following the debut of esports in the Southeast Asian Games held in Manila last year, Razer launched the inaugural esports competition to prepare esports athletes for the next edition of the biennial sports meet.

Both Dota 2 and Mobile Legends finals will be streamed live via Razer's YouTube Channel at p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively, on Sunday, July 12.

DOTA 2 ESPORTS MOBILE LEGENDS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai Sotto trains with seven-foot Gilas prospect Sage Tolentino
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Apart from participating in a ProAm league in Cincinnati, Sotto is putting in some individual work where he was joined by...
Sports
fbfb
Beyond The Game
By Joaquin Henson | July 12, 2020 - 12:00am
It’s been something in the works for a while and we didn’t want to come out with the dish until the recipe was perfect.
Sports
fbfb
Sotto, Tolentino provide vision of Philippine basketball future
By Roy Luarca | 22 hours ago
Watching Sotto, a homegrown full-blooded Filipino, and Tolentino, raised in Hawaii of Filipino descent, on the hardcourt together...
Sports
fbfb
Anand back on board
By Edgar De Castro | July 12, 2020 - 12:00am
Former world champion Viswanathan Anand of India returns to competitive action as he headlines the $150,000 Legends of Chess online tournament, which begins on July 21.
Sports
fbfb
LeBron James draws flak for not putting 'Black Lives Matter' phrases on jersey
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Known for his role in fighting for social justice, it came as a surprise to many that he will continue to wear "James" on...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
35 minutes ago
Philippines books Dota 2, Mobile Legends finals berths in SEA Invitational
By Michelle Lojo | 35 minutes ago
Following the debut of esports in the Southeast Asian Games held in Manila last year, Razer launched the inaugural esports...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
16-year-old Sage Tolentino shows potential in ProAm tourney
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Joined by the older Kai Sotto, the prospect out of Maryknoll High School in Honolulu is improving his skills in The Smith...
Sports
fbfb
19 hours ago
Training 'bubble' eyed for Tokyo Olympic-bound athletes
By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
Velasco’s statement came a couple of days after the sports-funding agency teamed up with the Philippine Olympic Committee...
Sports
fbfb
19 hours ago
Paragua, Barcenilla battle to draw in FIDE Online Chess Olympiad
By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
After five of the 10 rounds, Paragua led the way with 3.5 points on two wins and three draws while Barcenilla trailed the...
Sports
fbfb
20 hours ago
Superliga players take 50% pay cut
By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
Belt-tightening measures aren’t uncommon in these trying times.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with