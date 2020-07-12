16-year-old Sage Tolentino shows potential in ProAm tourney

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-Hawaiian Sage Tolentino is showing tremendous potential at only 16 years old.

Already standing at 7'0", Tolentino is a threat in the paint and he's showing it off in a ProAm tournament in Cincinnati.

Joined by the older Kai Sotto, the prospect out of Maryknoll High School in Honolulu is improving his skills in The Smith League.

Already a target for Gilas Pilipinas, Tolentino continues to grow his game after leading his high school to two state championships in Hawaii.

Tolentino and Sotto, pegged as part of a "quadruple tower" for Gilas Pilipinas by the 2023 World Cup, have already been rubbing elbows following training sessions together.

The two teens have also bonded outside the court with Tolentino joining the Sottos during a Father's Day event last June organized by Sotto's agency East West Private.

The 16-year-old has already received offers to play for Division I schools in the US NCAA.

Should he be offered to, Tolentino may also follow suit in Sotto's footsteps in the NBA G League.