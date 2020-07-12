LeBron James draws flak for not putting 'Black Lives Matter' phrases on jersey

MANILA, Philippines — Many fans are disappointed following LeBron James' announcement that he will not be wearing any of the NBA-approved "Black Lives Matter" phrases on the back of his jersey during the NBA restart.

Known for his role in fighting for social justice, it came as a surprise to many that he will continue to wear "James" on the back of his jersey amid the fight against systemic racism and police brutality in the United States.

Twitter users called out the Los Angeles Lakers star on social media following the news from Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Ringer journalist Isaac Lee likened James' decision to the controversial remark Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan made in the late 1990s after refusing to endorse a black candidate in North Carolina.

big "Republicans buy sneakers too" energy https://t.co/EkUTTSXbqw — Isaac K. Lee (@IsaacKLee) July 11, 2020

"Big 'Republicans buy sneakers too' energy," Lee wrote.

But the scribe later conceded he understood James' decision following more research on the latter's statement.

(and after reading what he actually said about it, it makes a lot more sense)https://t.co/P1crLLAmuI — Isaac K. Lee (@IsaacKLee) July 11, 2020

Meanwhile, Dave Horsman said that James' refusal to wear the messages on his jersey meant he is starting to listen to the advice of "shut up and dribble".

looks like Lebron listened to Fox News telling him to “shut up and dribble”....disappointing. https://t.co/pYKxltlUBC — Dave Horsman (@dchorse03) July 11, 2020

"Disappointing," Horsman wrote.

A Fox News reporter had previously told James to just "Shut up and dribble" following his dabbling into political issues.

Sports writer Lindsay Gibbs also expressed disappointment at the basketball star's decision.

I keep checking to see if this is a parody account. https://t.co/ZRs9kyK4z6 — Lindsay Gibbs (@linzsports) July 11, 2020

"I keep checking to see if this is a parody account," Gibbs said.

While others were quick to criticize the three-time NBA champion, others defended his side — citing all the other efforts James has done to support the community.

Twitter user @EliteJuJu said it was easy for people to hate James despite all the other things he has done to help the movement.

Lebron does a ton for the community and uses his platform very well to spread awareness for BLM but people gonna hate cause he’s wearing his last name on the back of his jersey.. https://t.co/w6acuDsk7M — chris ? (@EliteJuJu) July 11, 2020

"Lebron does a ton for the community and uses his platform very well to spread awareness for BLM but people are gonna hate cause he's wearing his last name on the back of his jersey," he wrote.

Meanwhile, @highjayd said being upset about the issue means you are soft and said James is entitled to his decision.

People are so soft it’s literally his last name he’s entitled to wear it. https://t.co/UjXuDZBxxv — jayd (@highjayd) July 11, 2020

"People are so soft. It's literally his last name, he's entitled to wear it," he said.

As a compromise to keep talks about social justice active among players and their audiences, the NBA approved a number of phrases to put on players jerseys should they want to.

James was one of the few players who refused to put a message and stick with his last name.

But the Lakers star was quick to explain his decision.

"I commend anyone that decides to put something on the back of their jersey. It's just something that didn't seriously resonate with my mission, with my goal," James said in a report by the Associated Press.

The four-time MVP said he had a few ideas on what phrases could've been included on the list but was not part of the decision making process.

"I would have loved to have say-so on what would have went on the back of my jersey. I had a couple of things in mind, but I wasn't part of that process, which is ok," James said.

"Everything that I do has a purpose, has a meaning, I don't need to have something on the back of my jersey for people ti understand my mission or know what I'm about and what I'm here to do," he added.

The Black Lives Matter movement has been a hot topic in the United States for more than a month now following the death of black man George Floyd in police custody.

Many NBA players, including James himself, have already expressed their support for the movement in varying ways.