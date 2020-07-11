Paragua, Barcenilla battle to draw in FIDE Online Chess Olympiad

MANILA, Philippines — Grandmasters Mark Paragua and Banjo Barcenilla drew their duel to lead the way halfway through the six-player qualifier for the Philippine team to the first FIDE Online Chess Olympiad.

After five of the 10 rounds, Paragua led the way with 3.5 points on two wins and three draws while Barcenilla trailed the former by half a point with three on a win and four truce.

The New York-based, 36-year-old Paragua, who was seeded into the event after the country’s highest rated wood pusher GM Julio Catalino Sadorra begged off due to lack of form, zoomed to the top after trouncing International Master Haridas Pascua and GM Joey Antonio.

For his part, the Arizona-based Barcenilla, took the early lead by turning back Pascua in the opening round but managed just four draws in his next games to slip to second spot ahead of GM Darwin Laylo and IM Paolo Bersamina with 2.5 points apiece.

Paragua, the reigning blitz king Battle of the GMs online champion, said he was under the weather.

“I’m not feeling well and will rest. I’m hoping it will be better soon tomorrow,” said Paragua.

Antonio, whose appearance was made possible by GM John Paul Gomez unselfishly giving up his seat, was fifth with two points while Pascua was sixth and last with 1.5.

Meanwhile, Michael Concio leads the boys’ under-20 side while Jerlyn Mae San Diego paces the girls’ U20 class with three points apiece.

The women’s team will be composed of Woman GM Janelle Mae Frayna, Jan Jodilyn Fronda, Catherine Secopito and Bernadette Galas while WGM candidate Kylen Joy Mordido had already secured the one of the two girls’ U-20 spot.

The online Olympiad, which will be done for the first time since the traditional over-the-board Olympiad was displaced due to the global health malady, will apply a unique format of allowing a maximum of six boards consisting of two men, two women, one U-20 boy and U-20 girl per game.