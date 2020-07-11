UAAP open to explore broadcast options after ABS-CBN loses franchise

MANILA Philippines — The University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) may consider "other parties", if necessary, regarding its next broadcast partner after ABS-CBN’s bid for a new franchise was junked by the House of Representatives.

Though still in the middle of talks with the embattled network for a possible new deal, the country’s premier collegiate league said that it's open for other opportunities with what’s “best for UAAP community” remaining as the top priority.

“Proceed as planned. (We will) conclude negotiations, then evaluate. Consider other parties, if necessary,” UAAP executive director Atty. Rebo Saguisag said.

“(We will have to) choose what is for the best interest of the UAAP community.”

On Friday through a landslide 70-11 vote, the House Committee on Legislative Franchises denied the giant media company’s application for a new 25-year franchise that left several sports leagues like UAAP, NCAA, PVL and MPBL without a TV broadcast home from here on.

Unlike the said leagues with existing contracts with ABS CBN though, the UAAP has none and is still in negotiations for a new one after their five-year deal expired last May 31.

The UAAP is the longest-tenured sports program in ABS CBN, tracing their partnership way back in 2000 when the games were still being shown in Channel 23 before the rebranding to S&A (Sports and Action) channel recently.

As of now though, nothing is cast in stone yet as the grateful UAAP is set to get back on the drawing board to convene on exploring necessary options.

“We commiserate with our longtime partner but this is ultimately a business decision that the Board will have to make using their best judgment,” Saguisag added.

Coming from an unfortunate cancellation of Season 82 due to pandemic, the UAAP is also facing another dilemma in terms of the 83rd Season opener, which could be pushed back to early next year from a traditional September start.