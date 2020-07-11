COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
De La Salle University will have the tall task of hosting the 83rd season of the UAAP
UAAP
UAAP open to explore broadcast options after ABS-CBN loses franchise
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - July 11, 2020 - 4:50pm

MANILA Philippines — The University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) may consider "other parties", if necessary, regarding its next broadcast partner after ABS-CBN’s bid for a new franchise was junked by the House of Representatives.

Though still in the middle of talks with the embattled network for a possible new deal, the country’s premier collegiate league said that it's open for other opportunities with what’s “best for UAAP community” remaining as the top priority.

“Proceed as planned. (We will) conclude negotiations, then evaluate. Consider other parties, if necessary,” UAAP executive director Atty. Rebo Saguisag said.

“(We will have to) choose what is for the best interest of the UAAP community.”

On Friday through a landslide 70-11 vote, the House Committee on Legislative Franchises denied the giant media company’s application for a new 25-year franchise that left several sports leagues like UAAP, NCAA, PVL and MPBL without a TV broadcast home from here on.

Unlike the said leagues with existing contracts with ABS CBN though, the UAAP has none and is still in negotiations for a new one after their five-year deal expired last May 31.

The UAAP is the longest-tenured sports program in ABS CBN, tracing their partnership way back in 2000 when the games were still being shown in Channel 23 before the rebranding to S&A (Sports and Action) channel recently.

As of now though, nothing is cast in stone yet as the grateful UAAP is set to get back on the drawing board to convene on exploring necessary options.

“We commiserate with our longtime partner but this is ultimately a business decision that the Board will have to make using their best judgment,” Saguisag added.

Coming from an unfortunate cancellation of Season 82 due to pandemic, the UAAP is also facing another dilemma in terms of the 83rd Season opener, which could be pushed back to early next year from a traditional September start.

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai Sotto trains with seven-foot Gilas prospect Sage Tolentino
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Apart from participating in a ProAm league in Cincinnati, Sotto is putting in some individual work where he was joined by...
Sports
fbfb
Sotto, Tolentino provide vision of Philippine basketball future
By Roy Luarca | 4 hours ago
Watching Sotto, a homegrown full-blooded Filipino, and Tolentino, raised in Hawaii of Filipino descent, on the hardcourt together...
Sports
fbfb
Another woe for UAAP, NC
By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
Several sports leagues, already crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic, will now also have to deal with another problem, with the...
Sports
fbfb
Report: ABL not shutting down
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
The ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) denied reports made earlier this week of a looming league shutdown, saying that they remain...
Sports
fbfb
Instagram honors Kobe Bryant with memorialized account
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
The Los Angeles Lakers legend's account was recently "memorialized" by the company and the word "remembering" above Bryant's...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Training 'bubble' eyed for Tokyo Olympic-bound athletes
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Velasco’s statement came a couple of days after the sports-funding agency teamed up with the Philippine Olympic Committee...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Paragua, Barcenilla battle to draw in FIDE Online Chess Olympiad
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
After five of the 10 rounds, Paragua led the way with 3.5 points on two wins and three draws while Barcenilla trailed the...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Superliga players take 50% pay cut
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Belt-tightening measures aren’t uncommon in these trying times.
Sports
fbfb
3 hours ago
Report: COVID-19 survivor Jokic soon to join Nuggets in NBA restart
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Jokic, who tested positive for COVID-19 last June, has been cleared to enter the NBA campus at Walt Disney World for the season...
Sports
fbfb
3 hours ago
Half Art, Half Amazing: The story behind the art of two Pinoy artists in Vince Carter tribute
By Alder Almo | 3 hours ago
One of those millions of fans worldwide who were captivated by Carter’s gravity-defying acts is Filipino visual artist...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with