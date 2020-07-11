COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Jovelyn Gonzaga of the Cignal HD Spikers
Superliga players take 50% pay cut
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - July 11, 2020 - 4:41pm

MANILA, Philippines — Just like sports in general, the Philippine Superliga is feeling the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

And it is no surprise that it is planning to implement cost-cutting measures to soften the blow of the economic effects of the global health malady.

“It came from the teams themselves because we asked them to come up with their own policy,” said PSL chair Philip Ella Juico in Saturday’s interview with Noli Eala in his Radyo Singko Power and Play show at 92.3 News FM.

“They agreed to a 50% salary cut on players provided they continue their practices online,” he added.

Belt-tightening measures aren’t uncommon in these trying times.

In fact, the Philippine Sports Commission had also cut its allowance to national athletes and coaches in half starting this month while most college teams have made budgetary cuts in their athletic programs.

And the PSL isn't different.

Juico said they are planning to hold at least one conference this year, preferably starting September and ending in December.

“Maybe one, assuming we’re allowed,” said Juico. “Of course, it will be held in a non-air conditioned venue and no crowds or closed door.”

Juico said apart from implementing strict protocols, they might institute changes in their rules, including the suspending the mandatory change of courts for teams during play.

On the issue of the league status, Juico reiterated PSL is not a professional league.

“We’re not professionals, we don’t fit the description,” said Juico, who said each team have no more than four college players each.

Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
