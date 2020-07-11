COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Nikola Jokic (L) who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) last June is set to join the Denver Nuggets in the NBA restart in Orlando, Florida in a couple of days
AFP
Report: COVID-19 survivor Jokic soon to join Nuggets in NBA restart
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 11, 2020 - 3:06pm

MANILA, Philippines – Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic is set to arrive in Orlando from his home country of Serbia after successfully recovering from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Jokic, who tested positive for COVID-19 last June, has been cleared to enter the NBA campus at Walt Disney World for the season restart.

According to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, Jokic is in good health.

Earlier this week, Jokic encountered complications with travel and wasn't able to make it to Denver in time to depart with his teammates to the NBA campus.

The Serbian big man will be a big boost for the Nuggets as he is averaging a double-double (20.2 points, 10.2 rebounds) before the NBA suspended play.

Once he arrives in Orlando, Jokic will undergo a mandatory 48-hour quarantine period before joining his teammates.

All 22 teams in the NBA's restart plan will be playing three scrimmages each before the season restart officially tips off on July 30 (July 31, Manila time).

Teams will then play a total of eight seeding games each before going to the playoffs.

