COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Kobe Bryant's Instagram account showed the word 'remembering' above his name
Screenshot
Instagram honors Kobe Bryant with memorialized account
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 11, 2020 - 1:21pm

MANILA, Philippines — Social media company Instagram honored the late Kobe Bean Bryant by adding a new feature to his account on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

The Los Angeles Lakers legend's account was recently "memorialized" by the company and the word "remembering" above Bryant's profile name on the site.

Per a report by RepublicWorld.com, Memorialized accounts offer unique features to honor deceased account holders.

Features include not being able to make changes to any of the account's existing posts or information.

This includes no changes to the comments on posts shared by the person to their profile as well as the current profile photo and followers of the user.

Posts of memorialized accounts also do not appear in certain places on Instagram like the Explore tab.

According to media reports, Instagram rolled out the memorial account feature due to the increasing numbers of deaths amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Bryant's death preceeded the health crisis.

The former NBA superstar died in a helicopter crash along with his teenage daughter Gianna and seven others in Calabasas, California last January.

BASKETBALL KOBE BRYANT NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai Sotto trains with seven-foot Gilas prospect Sage Tolentino
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Apart from participating in a ProAm league in Cincinnati, Sotto is putting in some individual work where he was joined by...
Sports
fbfb
Kai Sotto shows off skills at Cincinnati Pro-Am league
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
The 18-year-old cager is keeping himself sharp and playing with intense matchups in Cincinnati's The Smith League.
Sports
fbfb
Report: ABL not shutting down
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) denied reports made earlier this week of a looming league shutdown, saying that they remain...
Sports
fbfb
Athletes slam Congress decision to shut ABS-CBN down
By Luisa Morales | 21 hours ago
Some sports personalities reacted to the news of the House of Representatives' denial of franchise renewal of ABS-CBN on...
Sports
fbfb
Sports leagues left homeless as Congress terminates ABS-CBN franchise
By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
Many sports leagues across the country will need to find a new broadcast home following Congress' denial of the franchise...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
5 minutes ago
Sotto, Tolentino provide vision of Philippine basketball future
By Roy Luarca | 5 minutes ago
Watching Sotto, a homegrown full-blooded Filipino, and Tolentino, raised in Hawaii of Filipino descent, on the hardcourt together...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue to feature first transgender model
1 hour ago
Valentina Sampaio, from Brazil, will appear in the 2020 edition of the supplement that has included famous models such as...
Sports
fbfb
14 hours ago
Slaughter leaving Ginebra for good?
By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
With Greg Slaughter signing with top international basketball agency BeoBasket, Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone is left to...
Sports
fbfb
14 hours ago
Pro boxing approved under MGCQ
By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
Boxing was included among the pro sports that were given the provisional green light to restart by the Inter-Agency Task Force...
Sports
fbfb
14 hours ago
Hidilyn improves personal record
By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Hidilyn Diaz is pushing herself to the limit under the most difficult times.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with