Instagram honors Kobe Bryant with memorialized account

MANILA, Philippines — Social media company Instagram honored the late Kobe Bean Bryant by adding a new feature to his account on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

The Los Angeles Lakers legend's account was recently "memorialized" by the company and the word "remembering" above Bryant's profile name on the site.

LOOK: Instagram updated the late @kobebryant 's account with the word "Remembering" above his name



Bryant posted a photo of him and Lakers star LeBron James hours before the helicopter crash that claimed nine lives last January | @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/0Z9138295D — Luisa Morales (@mluisamorales_) July 11, 2020

Per a report by RepublicWorld.com, Memorialized accounts offer unique features to honor deceased account holders.

Features include not being able to make changes to any of the account's existing posts or information.

This includes no changes to the comments on posts shared by the person to their profile as well as the current profile photo and followers of the user.

Posts of memorialized accounts also do not appear in certain places on Instagram like the Explore tab.

According to media reports, Instagram rolled out the memorial account feature due to the increasing numbers of deaths amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Bryant's death preceeded the health crisis.

The former NBA superstar died in a helicopter crash along with his teenage daughter Gianna and seven others in Calabasas, California last January.