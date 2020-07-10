Hidilyn Diaz smashes personal record in back squat

MANILA, Philippines – There’s no rest for the weary as Hidilyn Diaz ramps up her preparations for the remaining qualifiers of the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics.

The 2016 Olympic silver medalist Diaz broke a personal record of 161 kilograms in back squat to prove her seriousness in staying in fine form amid the games uncertainty and lockdown measures around the world due to the pandemic.

“It has been about 10 months since I have touched weights this heavy. This is a lifetime PR for me in the back squat at 161KG,” said the 29-year-old weightlifter, who also captured a gold medal in the 30th Southeast Asian Games last December here.

“I did not expect to be able to lift this weight and you can tell in my face how heavy the weight feels for me. But I am happy I am able to lift the weights and we are getting back on progress.”

The native of Zamboanga City has been in Malaysia for almost months now since the pandemic erupted.

But that’s not stopping the world no. 5 weightlifter from focusing on her bid for a fourth straight Olympic appearance and the elusive first gold for the Philippines.

Already a cinch for the Summer Games given another good performance in just one of the shelved qualifiers, Diaz credited her coaches, the Philippine Sports Commission and the MVP Sports Foundation in helping her stay in tip-top shape despite being away from home.

“My team has been a blessing during this pandemic, because they have kept me focused and have allowed me to not lose sight of The Philippines dream of its first Gold Medal in the Olympics next summer,” she said.