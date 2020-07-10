Roque backs training exemption for Olympic hopefuls

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Sports Commission and Philippine Olympic Committee got an ally in their quest for government approval for Tokyo-bound athletes and Olympic hopefuls to resume training — Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

While saying there is no final decision on the matter yet, Roque said he would back up the proposal to the Inter-Agency Task Force to give exemption to athletes who have already qualified and with realistic chances of making it that far.

“No action yet,” said Roque in an online presser from Davao City the day before. “But I would personally support that because I want to [win] gold in the Tokyo Olympics like everyone else.”

It came just a day after PSC officer-in-charge Ramon Fernandez and POC president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino both sought the IATF green light for the resumption of training for Olympic athletes as soon as possible.

Fernandez said the country must not let the COVID-19 situation deflect the country from ending its long search for a very first Olympic gold.

So far, the country has four Filipino qualifiers to Tokyo — gymnast Caloy Yulo, pole-vaulter EJ Obiena and pugs Eumir Marcial and Irish Magno.

Also eyeing exemptions are skateboarder Margie Didal, boxer Nesthy Petecio, judoka Kiyomi Watanabe, karatekas Junna Tsukii and Jamie Lim and jins Pauline Lopez, Elaine Alora and Sam Morrison among others.

The IATF had already approved the resumption of practice for the PBA and football and pro boxing.