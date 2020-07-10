COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Boxer Eumir Marcial (R) and pole vaulter Ej Obiena (L) are two of the four Filipino contingent so far in the Tokyo Summer Games while Hidilyn Diaz expects to book a slot once qualifiers resume
Released
Roque backs training exemption for Olympic hopefuls
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - July 10, 2020 - 2:36pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Sports Commission and Philippine Olympic Committee got an ally in their quest for government approval for Tokyo-bound athletes and Olympic hopefuls to resume training — Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

While saying there is no final decision on the matter yet, Roque said he would back up the proposal to the Inter-Agency Task Force to give exemption to athletes who have already qualified and with realistic chances of making it that far.

“No action yet,” said Roque in an online presser from Davao City the day before. “But I would personally support that because I want to [win] gold in the Tokyo Olympics like everyone else.”

It came just a day after PSC officer-in-charge Ramon Fernandez and POC president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino both sought the IATF green light for the resumption of training for Olympic athletes as soon as possible.

Fernandez said the country must not let the COVID-19 situation deflect the country from ending its long search for a very first Olympic gold.

So far, the country has four Filipino qualifiers to Tokyo — gymnast Caloy Yulo, pole-vaulter EJ Obiena and pugs Eumir Marcial and Irish Magno.

Also eyeing exemptions are skateboarder Margie Didal, boxer Nesthy Petecio, judoka Kiyomi Watanabe, karatekas Junna Tsukii and Jamie Lim and jins Pauline Lopez, Elaine Alora and Sam Morrison among others.

The IATF had already approved the resumption of practice for the PBA and football and pro boxing.

OLYMPICS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LOOK: Scenes from the NBA bubble in Orlando
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
One of the first things players shared to the world on the internet was the set-up of their meals while in the 48-hour quarantine...
Sports
fbfb
Kai Sotto shows off skills at Cincinnati Pro-Am league
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The 18-year-old cager is keeping himself sharp and playing with intense matchups in Cincinnati's The Smith League.
Sports
fbfb
Sixers' Embiid wears Hazmat suit to NBA bubble in Orlando
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
The big man showed up to the Sixers' flight to Disney World in a Hazmat suit, days after saying he "hated the idea" of the...
Sports
fbfb
June Mar Fajardo turns to game streaming with esports channel
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
June Mar Fajardo has launched his own esports streaming channel to further solidify his love and support for the booming online...
Sports
fbfb
Philippine football body to receive COVID-19 financial grant from FIFA
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The grant, called the FIFA COVID-19 relief plan, is set to help member associations to rebound from the brunt of the novel...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
Roque backs training exemption for Olympic hopefuls
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
So far, the country has four Filipino qualifiers to Tokyo — gymnast Caloy Yulo, pole-vaulter EJ Obiena and pugs Eumir...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Raptors, Pacers show support to ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement in NBA restart
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Fighting against systemic racism and police brutality in the United States, both teams showed support to the Black Lives Matter...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
This UAAP medal-winning judoka is now wine director of a Michelin 2-star restaurant in New York
By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
Jhonel Faelnar won gold medals representing Ateneo High School and college in the UAAP judo competition. In fact, while it...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Century Tuna IRONMAN reset to 2021
By Dante Navarro | 2 hours ago
The Century Tuna IRONMAN Philippines has been called off this year as the government continues to grapple with the spike in...
Sports
fbfb
3 hours ago
Japan’s 'Rising Son' awaits date with destiny
By Chuah Choo Chiang | 3 hours ago
Japanese star Hideki Matsuyama is one of those who will look back at his burgeoning career and acknowledge on his rapid rise...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with