Century Tuna IRONMAN reset to 2021
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - July 10, 2020 - 1:48pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Century Tuna IRONMAN Philippines, one of the country’s premier endurance races in Subic Bay which features aces and rising stars from all over the world, has been called off this year as the government continues to grapple with the spike in coronavirus cases.

Originally set early this year, the event presented by Big Boss Cement, was postponed to Oct. 25, 2020 but will now be held on June 6, 2021. All registered athletes will be receiving email from the organizers for further information.

“With the health and safety of our community being an utmost priority, and in alignment with the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Century Tuna IRONMAN Philippines presented by Big Boss Cement will no longer take place this year,” said IRONMAN Philippines and organizing Sunrise Events Inc. in a joint statement.

“In what has been a continually evolving and challenging time globally, we recognize that the postponement may come as a disappointment but we look forward to providing athletes with an exceptional race experience in the future,” it added.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the country has surged to more than 50,000 with the government attributing the rise in cases in recent days to its increased testing capacity and community transmission after the easing up of quarantine restrictions.

Meanwhile, organizers of the Black Arrow 5150 Triathlon remain hopeful of staging its fourth staging late in the season depending on the progress of the government’s all-out effort to curb the spread of the disease.

“We are monitoring the current situation and are working closely with relevant government agencies to consider the best way forward for the 5150 Subic Bay Triathlon set to take place on Oct. 18, 2020,” according to SEI.

Last year champions Sam Betten and Dimity Lee Duke of Australia, along with runners-up Czech Jakub Langhammer and Kiwi Laura Wood, have praised the successful staging of the last event and vowed to return this year.

SEI and IRONMAN Philippines added that their decision will be guided by the prevailing public health and safety requirements in Subic.

For details, contact ironmanasia@ironman.com.

SEI has earlier cancelled the Alveo Ironman 70.3 in Davao City, the IronKids Davao and the Penong’s 5150 Triathlon in Tagum, Davao del Norte after the World Health Organization declared a public health emergency of international concern due to the pandemic.

