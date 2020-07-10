Philippine football body to receive COVID-19 financial grant from FIFA

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) is set to receive financial help from international football federation FIFA.

The grant, called the FIFA COVID-19 relief plan, is set to help member associations to rebound from the brunt of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Recently, the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF) gave PFF the green light to resume limited practices and conditioning for football players in the country.

The PFF will be using the finances from the grant to pursue various football development projects once the health crisis in the country eases.

"The FIFA council approved the financial grant to the tune of USD 1.5 billion wherein each member associations, like PFF, will receive USD 1 million in two tranches to help us mitigate the effects to football of COVID-19 in the country," PFF president Mariano Araneta Jr. said in a statement.

Apart from the $1 million (approximately Php49.5 million), FIFA also approved a budget of $500,000 (about Php24 million) for the development of women's football.

The PFF Board of Governors will reportedly meet in due time to discuss how to spend the money.

Both the Philippine Azkals and the Philippine Malditas have been on a slow but steady climb in developing their players.

The financial grant will surely lend a big hand for Philippine football to bounce back and continue its ascent.