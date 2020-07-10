Ex-Gin King Greg Slaughter signs with international hoops agency

MANILA, Philippines — Greg Slaughter is seeking other opportunities after signing with international basketball agency, Beo Basket.

The former Gin King announced the development Friday on social media.

Beo Basket, established in 1995, handles players in the NBA, European competitions as well as Asian leagues.

Slaughter became the agency's first-ever Filipino signee. The news comes weeks after rumors of his possible tryout with the NBA G League.

The former Ateneo star implied that wherever this endeavor would bring him, he will always be willing to give his services for Gilas Pilipinas, especially in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

"Wherever my journey takes me, I will always proudly represent the Philippines, especially our national team," Slaughter wrote.

Slaughter previously said he was taking an indefinite break from basketball after his contract with Barangay Ginebra expired earlier this year.