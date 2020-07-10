Ex-Gin King Greg Slaughter signs with international hoops agency

MANILA, Philippines — Greg Slaughter is seeking other opportunities after signing with international basketball agency, Beo Basket.
The former Gin King announced the development Friday on social media.
I am very happy to announce that I’ve signed with @misko4raznatovic, owner of BeoBasket, the biggest international basketball agency in the world. ???? They represent many athletes whom I greatly admire that compete in the NBA, EuroLeague, and Asia. They also represented the most number of players competing in the 2019 World Cup and I look forward to adding to that in 2023! I am also extremely honored to be the first Filipino player in their roster. ???????? Wherever my journey takes me, I will always proudly represent the Philippines, especially our National Team. I will forever be humbled by the opportunities basketball and its fans have given me. Salamat sa pag patuloy na suporta ???????? #PilipinasRepresent Graphic by @soriaga9272
Beo Basket, established in 1995, handles players in the NBA, European competitions as well as Asian leagues.
Slaughter became the agency's first-ever Filipino signee. The news comes weeks after rumors of his possible tryout with the NBA G League.
The former Ateneo star implied that wherever this endeavor would bring him, he will always be willing to give his services for Gilas Pilipinas, especially in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.
"Wherever my journey takes me, I will always proudly represent the Philippines, especially our national team," Slaughter wrote.
Slaughter previously said he was taking an indefinite break from basketball after his contract with Barangay Ginebra expired earlier this year.
- Latest
- Trending