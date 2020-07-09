June Mar Fajardo turns to game streaming with esports channel

MANILA, Philippines – June Mar Fajardo has launched his own esports streaming channel to further solidify his love and support for the booming online games.

Sidelined for the scheduled PBA training resumption due to a season-ending shin injury, the six-time MVP has instead focused his time on esports aside from his recovery and rehabilitation.

Named “AHOSaming”, Fajardo unveiled the said streaming page on Facebook Thursday and played the renowned mobile game Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB), which was one of the medal esports events held in the 30th Southeast Asian Games last December.

A known esports gamer and supporter ever since, the San Miguel gentle giant Fajardo thanked his fans followers in patronizing his page that has already more than 5, 000 followers as of writing time.

“Since wala akong ibang magawa, mag-streamer muna ako. Thank you for watching my stream,” chuckled Fajardo, who also bannered a Dota 2 charity tournament last April.

Along with fellow PBA stars Kiefer Ravena of NLEX, Japeth Aguilar of Ginebra and Magnolia’s Marc Pingris, Fajardo helped pro esports players raise a million-peso fund for the benefits of the COVID-19 relief.

Last week, the PBA got an IATF green light to resume training and conditioning of its 12 teams, boosting the league’s hope of also continuing its stalled 45th Season.

The 6-foot-10 Fajardo, however, will not be with his SMB teammates just yet when they return to practice for a possible All-Filipino title defense as he will be focusing on recovery after suffering a gruesome right shin injury last year.

Fajardo’s last public appearance was when he received his MVP plum while riding on an electric scooter in the 45th PBA Season opener last March between the Beermen and Magnolia, which has been the league’s lone game up to date.