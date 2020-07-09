COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Anjacas joins Navy training to stay in shape
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - July 9, 2020 - 3:08pm

MANILA, Philippines – Reigning IBF junior bantamweight champion Jerwin Ancajas is leaving no stone unturned while waiting for the resumption of his fight against Mexican foe Jonathan Javier Rodriguez that was shelved due to the pandemic.

Making sure to stay in tip-top shape amid the wait, the 28-year-old boxer is set to join an exclusive Philippine Navy training of the elite Naval Special Operations Group (NAVSOG) at the Danilo Atienza Air Base in Cavite City starting Friday, according to his coach Joven Jimenez.

“Jerwin will be included in a class as honorary member. It’s part of his training while we’re waiting for our departure to US,” Jimenez yesterday told The STAR.  

The Panabo City native Ancajas has been serving in the Naval Reserve Command since 2018. He’s currently a Senior Chief Petty Officer after his promotion last year.

Jimenez said that this is their way of ramping up Ancajas’ preparations from his Survival Camp in Magallanes, Cavite since lockdown that would only bolster their chances in defending the IBF crown anew.

“We have higher chances now as Jerwin gets more focused in training. We’ll be isolated in the camp where all his attention will be on preparing for the fight,” added Jimenez.

Ancajas (32-1-2, 22 KOs) is also beaming excitement for his upcoming training with Navymen comrades following a courtesy call with Navy officials as per his social media post the other day. 

Jimenez, Ancajas and the rest of the crew are only waiting for their U.S visa clearance before flying to US, where Top Rank Inc. led by Bob Arum is waiting for them to finalize the bout reschedule. 

Coming off a TKO win over Miguel Gonzales in Mexico last year, Ancajas was supposedly off for his ninth title defense against Rodriguez in Las Vegas last April before its postponement due to the pandemic.

