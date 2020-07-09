COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Denice Zamboanga
ONE Championship
Denice Zamboanga itching for MMA return
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 9, 2020 - 2:07pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina ONE Championship rising star Denice Zamboanga is eager to get back in the circle after months of hiatus following the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

A top contender for the women's atomweight title, Zamboanga wants to return to action as soon as possible with the promotion announcing ONE: No Surrender in Bangkok, its first card to be held since the lockdown began.

"I would love to be on the Bangkok card, if possible," Zamboanga said.

Despite eyeing a title clash with ONE women's atomweight titlist Angela Lee, Zamboanga says she wants to keep herself busy with anybody she can face.

“Obviously the travel situation is very hard right now, with so many restrictions in different countries. I understand it has been difficult to nail the logistics. But if Angela [Lee] can't come out to play yet, then I want to stay sharp and compete,” she said.

Zamboanga has been stuck in quarantine in Thailand after being stranded due to lockdowns in the Philippines.

Despite opting for repatriation, Zamboanga continued improving her skills with training amid the health crisis.

“You know I've been training here in Thailand for quite some time now, during this whole lockdown period. I started just training with my brother during quarantine, and it's been great,” she said.

ONE: No Surrender is expected to be held closed-door on July 31.

The 23-year-old fighter is willing to take all the risks to tune up her skills as she awaits the chance to become the country's first women's champion in the promotion.

MMA ONE CHAMPIONSHIP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai Sotto shows off skills at Cincinnati Pro-Am league
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The 18-year-old cager is keeping himself sharp and playing with intense matchups in Cincinnati's The Smith League.
Sports
fbfb
Pacquiao son shows off rapping skills in song 'Pac-Man'
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
The 18-year-old recently turned heads on social media after gaining traction on a collaboration with fellow rapper Michael...
Sports
fbfb
Filipino artists' work featured in NBA's Vince Carter tribute
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Featured on the recently launched official "tribute site" for veteran Vince Carter since his official retirement, Atienza...
Sports
fbfb
Chess body clears Mariano, lifts ban
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
The National Chess Federation of the Philippines on Thursday lifted the three-month ban on Nelson Mariano III, allowing the...
Sports
fbfb
Ravena, Animan, Sotto seen to boost Philippine baskteball’s stock on world stage
By John Bryan Ulanday | 22 hours ago
At the end of the day, the local basketball governing body believes that these Nationals representing the country abroad would...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
35 minutes ago
Lady Bulldogs out to stretch women's basketball dynasty
By Roy Luarca | 35 minutes ago
With their winning formula, a seventh-straight perfect season is mission possible.
Sports
fbfb
35 minutes ago
My 2010-2019 All-Azkals Team
By Rick Olivares | 35 minutes ago
Having followed the team and served as media officer for eight years, here are my personal selections for the Azkals’...
Sports
fbfb
43 minutes ago
Denice Zamboanga itching for MMA return
By Luisa Morales | 43 minutes ago
A top contender for the women's atomweight title, Zamboanga wants to return to action as soon as possible with the promotion...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Gomez gives way to Antonio in Online Chess Olympiad qualifier
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Putting country before self, John Paul Gomez on Thursday gave up his spot to fellow Grandmaster Joey Antonio in the six-player...
Sports
fbfb
23 hours ago
Karateka Joane Orbon keen on securing Tokyo Olympic berth
By Olmin Leyba | 23 hours ago
Fil-Am karateka Joane Orbon is bent on joining the sport's pioneering bets in the prestigious Olympics next year in Toky...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with