Denice Zamboanga itching for MMA return

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina ONE Championship rising star Denice Zamboanga is eager to get back in the circle after months of hiatus following the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

A top contender for the women's atomweight title, Zamboanga wants to return to action as soon as possible with the promotion announcing ONE: No Surrender in Bangkok, its first card to be held since the lockdown began.

"I would love to be on the Bangkok card, if possible," Zamboanga said.

Despite eyeing a title clash with ONE women's atomweight titlist Angela Lee, Zamboanga says she wants to keep herself busy with anybody she can face.

“Obviously the travel situation is very hard right now, with so many restrictions in different countries. I understand it has been difficult to nail the logistics. But if Angela [Lee] can't come out to play yet, then I want to stay sharp and compete,” she said.

Zamboanga has been stuck in quarantine in Thailand after being stranded due to lockdowns in the Philippines.

Despite opting for repatriation, Zamboanga continued improving her skills with training amid the health crisis.

“You know I've been training here in Thailand for quite some time now, during this whole lockdown period. I started just training with my brother during quarantine, and it's been great,” she said.

ONE: No Surrender is expected to be held closed-door on July 31.

The 23-year-old fighter is willing to take all the risks to tune up her skills as she awaits the chance to become the country's first women's champion in the promotion.