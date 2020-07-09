COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Kai Sotto
Twitter/Metro Classic
Kai Sotto shows off skills at Cincinnati Pro-Am league
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 9, 2020 - 12:02pm

MANILA, Philippines — Despite his NBA G League journey sidetracked by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the progress doesn't stop for Filipino prospect Kai Sotto.

Sotto, who is set to be fielded by the G League in a new team aimed to focus on player development, is currently polishing his skills at a Pro-Am summer league.

The 18-year-old cager is keeping himself sharp and playing with intense matchups in Cincinnati's The Smith League.

US-based website Overtime featured some of Sotto's highlights in the tournament.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kai Sotto out here playing BULLY BALL ???? @kzsotto @thesmithleague

A post shared by Overtime NXT (@overtimenxt) on

The 7'2" Filipino native showed increased strength in the paint, with intense runs to the basket.

Sotto has been in the US for more than a year in the hopes of reaching his dream as the first-ever full-blooded Filipino in the NBA.

Sotto initially joined Atlanta-based club The Skill Factory before opting out of college and committing to the NBA G League.

He will be joined by Filipino-American Jalen Green in the G League squad to be coached by former Laker Brian Shaw.

