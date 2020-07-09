Kai Sotto shows off skills at Cincinnati Pro-Am league

MANILA, Philippines — Despite his NBA G League journey sidetracked by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the progress doesn't stop for Filipino prospect Kai Sotto.

Sotto, who is set to be fielded by the G League in a new team aimed to focus on player development, is currently polishing his skills at a Pro-Am summer league.

The 18-year-old cager is keeping himself sharp and playing with intense matchups in Cincinnati's The Smith League.

US-based website Overtime featured some of Sotto's highlights in the tournament.

The 7'2" Filipino native showed increased strength in the paint, with intense runs to the basket.

Sotto has been in the US for more than a year in the hopes of reaching his dream as the first-ever full-blooded Filipino in the NBA.

Sotto initially joined Atlanta-based club The Skill Factory before opting out of college and committing to the NBA G League.

He will be joined by Filipino-American Jalen Green in the G League squad to be coached by former Laker Brian Shaw.