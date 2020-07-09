Filipino artists' work featured in NBA's Vince Carter tribute

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino artists Jayson Atienza and AJ Dimarucot recently showcased their artistic talents on the NBA's platform.

Featured on the recently launched official "tribute site" for veteran Vince Carter since his official retirement, Atienza and Dimarucot designed wallpapers inspired by Carter's 22-year career in the NBA.

The two Filipino artists were among 15 across the world who were asked to contribute for the print collection.

Apart from the prints, the tribute site features highlights from Carter's career and a soon-to-be released tribute video.

The site was launched by NBA Canada, with Carter most known for his time with the Toronto Raptors early in his career.

Carter's farewell tour in the NBA was cut short amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Since Carter's current team, the Atlanta Hawks, were not invited to the NBA's Orlando restart, the 43-year-old officially played his final game in the league last March.

He officially announced his retirement last month on his own podcast.

Carter was an eight-time All-Star and a two-time All-NBA Team selection throughout his career.