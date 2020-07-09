COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Jayson Atienza (L) and AJ Dimarucot's designs for the Vince Carter print collection
NBA Canada
Filipino artists' work featured in NBA's Vince Carter tribute
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 9, 2020 - 10:08am

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino artists Jayson Atienza and AJ Dimarucot recently showcased their artistic talents on the NBA's platform.

Featured on the recently launched official "tribute site" for veteran Vince Carter since his official retirement, Atienza and Dimarucot designed wallpapers inspired by Carter's 22-year career in the NBA.

The two Filipino artists were among 15 across the world who were asked to contribute for the print collection.

Apart from the prints, the tribute site features highlights from Carter's career and a soon-to-be released tribute video.

The site was launched by NBA Canada, with Carter most known for his time with the Toronto Raptors early in his career.

Carter's farewell tour in the NBA was cut short amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Since Carter's current team, the Atlanta Hawks, were not invited to the NBA's Orlando restart, the 43-year-old officially played his final game in the league last March.

He officially announced his retirement last month on his own podcast.

Carter was an eight-time All-Star and a two-time All-NBA Team selection throughout his career.

BASKETBALL NBA VINCE CARTER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ravena, Animan, Sotto seen to boost Philippine baskteball’s stock on world stage
By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
At the end of the day, the local basketball governing body believes that these Nationals representing the country abroad would...
Sports
fbfb
Filipino artists' work featured in NBA's Vince Carter tribute
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Featured on the recently launched official "tribute site" for veteran Vince Carter since his official retirement, Atienza...
Sports
fbfb
Alex Eala trains with World No. 83 Sara Sorribes Tormo
By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
The 23-year-old Spanish tennister tested Eala's mettle during a practice session on Tuesday.
Sports
fbfb
Ex-Laker Pau Gasol celebrates birthday with Kobe Bryant's kids
By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
Gasol, who played with Bryant in the Lakers from 2008 to 2014, spent his special day with Bryant's three daughters Natalia,...
Sports
fbfb
Philippine basketball body setting sights on first-ever women's pro league
By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
Calls for the country to finally have a long-coveted and own women’s league gained ground in the past days anew as more...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Pacquiao son shows off rapping skills in song 'Pac-Man'
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The 18-year-old recently turned heads on social media after gaining traction on a collaboration with fellow rapper Michael...
Sports
fbfb
11 hours ago
IATF nod on Olympic bets sought
By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
The Philippine Sports Commission and Philippine Olympic Committee will seek the approval of the Inter-Agency Task Force for...
Sports
fbfb
11 hours ago
Kiefer knows how his peers feel; Cone excited but wary
By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Been there, done that, NLEX guard Kiefer Ravena knows perfectly well how his PBA colleagues feel as they look forward to their...
Sports
fbfb
11 hours ago
New investors taking over Ceres XI
By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Football officials yesterday said Ceres Negros FC will stay on as a Philippine Football League participant amid an impending...
Sports
fbfb
11 hours ago
Busy Para sked next year
By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
Philippine Paralympic Committee president Mike Barredo said yesterday the cancellation of the 10th ASEAN Para Games this year...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with