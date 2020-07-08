Karateka Joane Orbon keen on securing Tokyo Olympic berth

MANILA, Philippines – Fil-Am karateka Joane Orbon is bent on joining the sport's pioneering bets in the prestigious Olympics next year in Tokyo.

“I’m very determined. It has been a longtime dream since the chance of the Olympics has been presented to the sport of karate,” Orbon told The STAR.

“Every decision I make in my daily life focuses on what will keep me mentally ready and in shape for training and preparation."

Orbon, who switched federations from the US to the Philippines last year, boosted her stock when she won the -61kgs gold medal in the Olympic-qualifying Ukrainian Karate Premier League Kharkiv Open last February.

The 26-year-old Pinay will shoot for a ticket to Tokyo in karate's final Olympic Qualifying Tournament next year.

“As long as I am maintaining my physical and mental shape, I have no doubt I am still a definite contender for the last few positions,” said Orbon, who needs a Top 3 finish to make it.

“Going back to training camp and tune-up competitions will only build onto that confidence,” she added.

Like everyone, Orbon needed to adjust her training in California due to the global pandemic.

“It was initially a shock the first month of being quarantined but I was able to find opportunities to keep myself occupied and focused on the ultimate long-term goal of qualifying for the Olympics,” said Orbon, who trains five days a week while "maintaining the Olympic Team training program.”

Orbon’s Olympic dream is shared by reigning Southeast Asian Games titlists Junna Tsukii (-50kgs) and Jamie Lim (+71kgs).

Japan-based Tsukii is ranked 15th in the world while Lim earned a big boost with her golden performance at the Kharkiv Open.