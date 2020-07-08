Alex Eala trains with World No. 83 Sara Sorribes Tormo

MANILA, Philippines – As the sports world awaits its complete return to the spotlight, Filipina tennis star Alex Eala is rubbing elbows with some of the best of women's tennis.

Still at the Rafa Nadal Academy (RNA) in Mallorca, Spain, Eala is keeping herself fit amid the stalled progress of her pro career.

One of the mentors Eala recently encountered at RNA is women's current World No. 83, Sara Sorribes Tormo.

The 23-year-old Spanish tennister tested Eala's mettle during a practice session on Tuesday.

Like Eala, Tormo also started her career in the juniors division, reaching the US Open Girls' Doubles Finals back in 2013.

Tormo and her partner Belinda Bencic would end up with a bridesmaid finish.

Eala recently won the Girls' Doubles title in the 2020 Australian Open with Indon partner Priska Nugroho.

Tormo recently won against former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka in two sets, 6-0, 6-3 in the Fed Cup last February.

Getting to train with Tormo, and even visited by Nadal himself during training sessions, the 15-year-old Eala is getting exposure to top talent.

The Filipina tennister is eager to get back on track in her pro career after splitting her first two women's matches in a tournament in Monastir, Tunisia last March.