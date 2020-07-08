COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Games and Amusements Board (GAB) chair Abraham Mitra
Released
GAB: Online application, ayuda and medical checkups during time of pandemic
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - July 8, 2020 - 12:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — With Philippine sports showing signs of movement after the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) and the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) green-lit the Philippine Basketball Association and Philippines Football League to resume training, GAB isn’t stopping there with plans and innovations.

In an interview with GAB Chairman Abraham “Baham” Mitra last Tuesday, July 8, the official said that these difficult times wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic demanded a new style of leadership and innovations to sports.

“What I learned from my time working in Palawan was to have people participate and to constantly consult,” said Mitra.

“Mahirap naman kung dikta ka ng dikta, eh, hindi natin alam yung buong larawan. By listening to others, you make informed decisions.”

Nevertheless, Gab has introduced innovations to certain aspects of sports. 

To wit, in boxing, one is for boxers to receive free medical checkups from the Department of Health. 

“Before the pandemic the problem is for professional fighters is they need a thorough medical check-up that costs anywhere from six to seven thousand pesos,” related Mitra. “Now we all know that not all of them are moneyed boxers. They make their money by the round, by the fight, and by their training sessions so every centavo counts. Nailapit natin to kay former Department of Health Secretary Paulyn Ubial who is a sports fan herself and we were able to sign a memorandum of agreement na libre ng mga medicals ng mga boksingero.”

The other thing that GAB has introduced during this pandemic is the online application and renewal of licenses.

“Given the situation and that fact that we have senior citizens in GAB and to minimize exposure, the online application and renewal of licenses will be done online,” said the chairman. “But our concern is the thorough vetting of those applying for first time licenses. For those whose applications are being renewed, there is a track record and familiarity with these people to fall back on. With new ones? You have to firmly establish their identity and they aren’t using licenses for things not related to the job. Are they real and legitimate? Guidelines will be issued for that.”

Gab has also helped out with the boxers, trainers and coaches, promoters, ring officials and those affiliated with boxing to have received ayuda during this difficult time. 

“We approached the Department of Social Welfare and Development to help these people receive some form of financial aid,” said Mitra. “This is through the Assistance to Individuals during Crisis Situations (AICS). Now most of the NCR-based boxing people nabigyan na as well as some from Region 3 and Region 4A. What we are studying now it to send that assistance to the other regions. We pray they can bear with us in the meantime, but that assistance will arrive.

And lastly, the protocols in collaboration with the IATF regarding boxing matches is being worked on.

“Sobrang takot ng IATF sa sport ng boxing because of transmission of sweat, blood and saliva through close contact. Kahit kami rin nahihirapan in crafting with the protocols. But with constant testing, maybe we can make it happen. Hindi pa lang napipirmahan yung joint order for boxing to resume. We really have to be careful in this day and age,” said Mitra.

