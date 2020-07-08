COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Pau Gasol with Kobe and Vanessa's youngest daughter, Capri
Instagram/Vanessa Bryant
Ex-Laker Pau Gasol celebrates birthday with Kobe Bryant's kids
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 8, 2020 - 11:52am

MANILA, Philippines — Former Los Angeles Lakers big man Pau Gasol celebrated his 40th birthday with the family of his late teammate Kobe Bryant.

Gasol, who played with Bryant in the Lakers from 2008 to 2014, spent his special day with Bryant's three daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri and his widow Vanessa.

The Bryant matriarch showed her appreciation for Gasol's gesture on her now private Instagram account.

"Happy 40th birthday uncle Pau! We love you. Love, The Bryant Girls. I know Kobe would say, 'Happy 40th birthday Pablo! Love you, Hermano'," Vanessa wrote.

During their time together in the Lakers, Gasol and Bryant won two titles back-to-back in 2009 and 2010.

The Spanish cager was also a three-time All-Star with the Lakers from 2008 to 2010.

Gasol and Bryant developed a friendship during their time together, with the latter saying he wouldn't have won the titles without Gasol.

Bryant, along with his teenage daughter Gianna, died in a tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of nine people last January in Calabasas, California.

