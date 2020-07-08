Eduard Folayang steps up to Christian Lee's challenge

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino mixed martial arts veteran Eduard Folayang isn't backing down from a recent call out by ONE Championship lightweight king Christian Lee.

Lee, a 22-year-old Singapore prodigy, challenged the former ONE lightweight champion last week.

The reigning ONE lightweight World Grand Prix titlist said he saw facing Folayang as a "great challenge".

"I would love to share the ONE Circle with Eduard Folayang. I have a lot of respect for all that he's accomplished in his career," Lee said earlier.

The 35-year-old Folayang didn't take long in responding to the call out.

"It would be an honor for me, and of course it will be a different challenge," Folayang said.

Lee, brother of ONE women's atomweight champ Angela Lee, rose through the ranks of the lightweight division after failing to succeed as a flyweight.

Meanwhile, Folayang is attempting to take another shot at the ONE Lightweight belt after suffering a string of setbacks.

Facing a younger foe like Lee, will prove to be a tall order for Folayang. But the Baguio-based fighter is willing to take the risk.

"It's going to be a very challenging match if I face Christian Lee. I know I am still far from a world title match... I look forward to facing him," Folayang said.

ONE Championship is set to return to live events later this July after being on hiatus for several months following the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.