Pro leagues like the PBA and the PFL have already received the green light to start practices while semi-pro leagues like the PVL, PSL and MPBL are awaiting government backing
Released
Sports progress under COVID-19: Pros get nod, semi-pros await gov't backing
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 8, 2020 - 9:45am

MANILA, Philippines — Pro sports is slowly making its way back in the country amid the effects of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

After receiving backing from the Games and Amusements Board (GAB), the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) and the Philippine Football League (PFL) recently got the nod from the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) to resume limited practices.

Olympic hopefuls like the Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 squad and Margielyn Didal have also been allowed to get back in action as the country continues to grapple with the health crisis.

However, semi-pro leagues in the country like volleyball's Premier Volleyball League (PVL) and Philippine Superliga (PSL), and basketball's Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) will likely need to receive backing from a government agency like GAB if they also want to return sooner rather than later.

GAB Chairman Abraham Mitra previously said he had offered to represent the aforementioned leagues but the latter refused his offer, citing that they were still semi-pro or amateur in nature.

For volleyball, one of its National Sports Associations, the Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas Inc. (LVPI), submitted a request to return to training and conditioning to the IATF.

This request was made with six other NSAs and was also sent to the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

Per the STAR, volleyball leagues PSL and PVL, and men's league Spikers' Turf, may seek backing and help from the PSC itself since players from all three leagues represented the country in international meets like the Southeast Asian Games held last December.

However, return to sports as it was before is likely still far away in the future with leagues careful to take small steps in returning back to normal.

