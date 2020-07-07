COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Jack Animam in her stint with Perlas Pilipinas in the FIBA Women's Asia Cup last July 2017.
FIBA.com
Animam dreaming of Philippines' first women's pro hoops league
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - July 7, 2020 - 3:44pm

MANILA, Philippines – As Gilas Pilipinas women's program pride Jack Animam sets out to play import in Taiwan, she dreams of the day of her homecoming when the country finally establishes its own women’s pro basketball league.

The NU Lady Bulldogs standout is flying to Taiwan next month to embark on a new journey as a foreign student-athlete for the Shih Hsin University in the University Basketball Association (UBA).

As great as a stint this will be though for her and the rising Philippine women’s basketball program, the five-time UAAP champion and Southeast Asian Games double-gold medalist hopes to not be away from the country that long if the coveted pro-league for Filipinas has already materialized here — sooner than later.

“I dream of having our own pro-league in the Philippines,” the 21-year-old Animam told The STAR. “Let more Filipinos understand the beauty of women’s basketball because it’s different from the men’s and that’s what makes it unique.”

The Philippines has established a stature ever since as a  hoops-mad country built on massive fanbase either on men’s local or foreign leagues like the PBA and the NBA, respectively. Basketball is religion here that is evident on every street and even on the international stage whenever or wherever Gilas Pilipinas plays.

But it never had an organized women’s basketball league, leaving Filipina cagers with no avenue to continue their basketball dreams after the UAAP and the WNCAA.

“Hopefully, Filipinos' love for basketball will also translate towards women’s basketball and create its own market here,” emphasized the 6-foot-5 Animam, who is the latest Pinay to bring her act overseas.

“Then from there, hopefully corporations will be willing to sponsor teams for their own media mileage from the audience of women’s basketball.”

Long before Animam, other women’s national team cagers Allana Lim, Afril Bernardino, Gemma Miranda, Andrea Tongco and France Cabinbin have already blazed the trail and playing until now in different Asian leagues.

