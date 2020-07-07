GM Paragua banners FIDE Online Olympiad chess cast

MANILA, Philippines – Grandmaster Mark Paragua is coming closer to making his much-awaited return to the national team after a long absence.

Paragua, 36, will lead the six-player cast in this weekend’s two-day qualifying tournament to the first ever FIDE Online Olympiad 2020 scheduled July 22 to August 30.

There, the New York-based chesser will play GM Banjo Barcenilla, GM John Paul Gomez, International Master Haridas Pascua, IM Paolo Bersamina and GM Darwin Laylo, who were supposed to represent the country in the real World Chess Olympiad in Russia had it not been reset from this year to the next.

Paragua was seeded by the National Chess Federation of the Philippines by virtue of being the highest rated Filipino woodpusher available with a current rating of 2529.

GM Julio Catalino Sadorra, who was actually the highest rated Filipino player to date with 2564, begged off, saying he is still off-form and there are players who are more deserving than him.

Enter Paragua, who has topped the two strongest online tournaments in the country — the first national bullet championship and the Battle of the GMs Cong Pichay Birthday Cup last month.

“It is always an honor to be given a chance to represent the country,” said Paragua, who played in the Olympiad four times — 2002, 2004, 2006 and 2012 — before migrating to the US in 2012.

Only the top four gets to make the team with only two men can play per round. Each team is allowed to play six players a game with the four being two women, one junior player aged Unde-20 and an U20 girl.

The tryout for boys Under-20 players is also set this weekend while those for the women and girls will have a separate schedule.