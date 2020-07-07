COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Mark Paragua
STAR/File
GM Paragua banners FIDE Online Olympiad chess cast
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - July 7, 2020 - 2:27pm

MANILA, Philippines – Grandmaster Mark Paragua is coming closer to making his much-awaited return to the national team after a long absence.

Paragua, 36, will lead the six-player cast in this weekend’s two-day qualifying tournament to the first ever FIDE Online Olympiad 2020 scheduled July 22 to August 30.

There, the New York-based chesser will play GM Banjo Barcenilla, GM John Paul Gomez, International Master Haridas Pascua, IM Paolo Bersamina and GM Darwin Laylo, who were supposed to represent the country in the real World Chess Olympiad in Russia had it not been reset from this year to the next.

Paragua was seeded by the National Chess Federation of the Philippines by virtue of being the highest rated Filipino woodpusher available with a current rating of 2529.

GM Julio Catalino Sadorra, who was actually the highest rated Filipino player to date with 2564, begged off, saying he is still off-form and there are players who are more deserving than him.

Enter Paragua, who has topped the two strongest online tournaments in the country — the first national bullet championship and the Battle of the GMs Cong Pichay Birthday Cup last month.

“It is always an honor to be given a chance to represent the country,” said Paragua, who played in the Olympiad four times — 2002, 2004, 2006 and 2012 — before migrating to the US in 2012.

Only the top four gets to make the team with only two men can play per round. Each team is allowed to play six players a game with the four being two women, one junior player aged Unde-20 and an U20 girl.

The tryout for boys Under-20 players is also set this weekend while those for the women and girls will have a separate schedule.

Quadruple tower shapes up for Gilas Pilipinas in 2023 World Cup
By Roy Luarca | 2 days ago
The 7-foot-2 Sotto, 6-10 Edu and 6-10 Fajardo are virtual shoo-ins, while the 7-foot Tolentino is a prime prospect for Gilas...
Sports
fbfb
SEAG golf champ raring to make a run at Olympics
By Dante Navarro | 2 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan believes her LPGA Tour setback due to the world health crisis only gave her more time to steel herself...
Sports
fbfb
Women power rises in Philippine sports
By Roy Luarca | 2 hours ago
Hardly given a second glance before, Filipino women athletes got the nation's attention with resurgent performances the past...
Sports
fbfb
Oh boy, Kai can soar
By John Bryan Ulanday | 4 days ago
Kai Sotto has shown another huge development in his ever-transforming game in the United States.
Sports
fbfb
Accountability in football
By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
I have followed Philippine football for quite some time and have written about it — both in exhilarating manner or even...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Ravena, Paras, Go won't be sanctioned for pickup game
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Thirdy Ravena, Kobe Paras and Isaac Go will all go unpunished after the three were among the group caught on video playing...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
GM Paragua banners FIDE Online Olympiad chess cast
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Grandmaster Mark Paragua is coming closer to making his much-awaited return to the national team after a long absence.
Sports
fbfb
15 hours ago
POC, PSC officials deal with Tokyo bid
By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
Top officials of the Philippine Olympic Committee and Philippine Sports Commission will go into online discussion tomorrow...
Sports
fbfb
Affirmation in Munich
By Joaquin M. Henson | July 7, 2020 - 12:00am
In 1983, the Philippines was bushwhacked into forfeiting two wins in the preliminaries of the Asian Basketball Confederation (now known as FIBA Asia) Championships in Hong Kong and denied a spot in the quarterfinals...
15 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
23 hours ago
Ex-Azkals keeper Louie Casas focuses on coffee business amid pandemic
By Rick Olivares | 23 hours ago
For 34-year-old Louie Michael Casas, current goalkeeper for Kaya-Iloilo and as well as the Azkals from 2004-08, he thinks...
Sports
fbfb
