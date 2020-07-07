Women power rises in Philippine sports

MANILA, Philippines – Hardly given a second glance before, Filipino women athletes got the nation's attention with resurgent performances the past four years.

What their male counterparts can achieve, they can replicate. They can even perform better.

Weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, skateboarder Margielyn Didal, and golfer Yuka Saso, individually and in partnership with Bianca Pagdanganan and Kaye Go, presided over the women's power takeover when they captured all four of the Philippines' gold medals in the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games.

Filipinos meekly surrendered their machismo with zero contribution to the country's treasure trove in the quadrennial meet.

Boxer Nesthy Petecio lifted the bar when she emerged 57-kg champion in the 2019 AIBA Women's World Championship in Russia.

But it was Diaz who rose to another tier when she bagged the silver in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. In ending the Philippines' 20-year medal quest, Diaz also became the first Filipino woman podium finisher since the country started competing in the 1924 Paris Olympics.

To accentuate her greatness, Diaz snatched three golds in the 55-kg women's division of the 2020 Weightlifting World Cup in Rome, Italy, in January.

Other female achievers include Asian taekwondo champion Pauline Lopez, Olympic-bound boxer Irish Magno, karatedo's Jamie Lim wushu’s Agatha Wong, triathlete Kim Mangrobang, judoka Kiyome Watanabe, cue artist Chezka Centeno and jiu-jitsu bet Meggie Ochoa.

Shining in team events are the RP Blu Girls, whose overseas campaign pushed them to the top 10 in softball world rankings, and the Gilas Pilipinas Women, which scored a breakthrough victory in the 2019 Southeast Games hosted by the county.

Their achievements in the international arena were noticed of course.

The Philippine Sports Commission intends to recognize the women's contributions to the nation's sports legacy.

PSC Commissioner Celia Kiram, the lead advocate of the PSC's women in sports program, bared recently women athletes will have their own awarding ceremony, distinct from the general awards bestowed to national athletes.

It's time for women power.