Ex-Azkals keeper Louie Casas focuses on coffee business amid pandemic

MANILA, Philippines – For 34-year-old Louie Michael Casas, current goalkeeper for Kaya-Iloilo and as well as the Azkals from 2004-08, he thinks he is good with work that necessitates the use of his hands.

The Cebu-born Casas gravitated toward basketball as a youngster and his transferring to football was more of him feeling he was better suited for it. Playing goalkeeper was a bit more natural and akin to playing basketball since he could handle and dribble the ball with his hands.

Furthermore, when he was initially asked what number he wanted to wear, he chose No. 1 not knowing it was the traditional number for net minders.

In addition to tending to the sticks for Kaya-Iloilo, he has revived his coffee shop business top help cope during this pandemic.

“Nung height nitong pandemic at lumakas yung online delivery, nagusap kami ng wife ko na si Khamil na ibalikyung coffee shop,” he said all the way from Bacolod, which he now calls home. “Nag-decide kami to take advantage of this opportunity.”

The Casas family usually has their shop and coffee called Brewsko open on weekends in their village in Bacolod. With the pandemic shutting down restaurant operations, they had to adjust like everyone else.

“Nung naglalaro ako, umiinom ako ng coffee before games to help keep that adrenaline flowing,” he said of the origins of his love for coffee. Ngayon tumatanda na tayo, mas gusto natin yung healthier coffee instead of instant coffee. Nag-barista training ako hanggang natuto gumawa ng Americano, Latte, and cappuccino. Si Khamil naman marunong sa mga iced coffee, latte, at iba pa.”

The husband and wife have also diversified to include pastries and coffee packs that can be heated like tea.

“With all the changes dahil sa pandemic, kailangan may fallback.”

With the IATF allowing the resumption of sports training, Casas will be returning to Manila soon. As for the business, he hopes to try his luck in to national capital region as well.

Adapting and adjusting like a true goalkeeper.