COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino
STAR/File
Sports officials to tackle training resumption of Tokyo Olympic bets
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - July 6, 2020 - 3:31pm

MANILA, Philippines – Top officials of the Philippine Olympic Committee and Philippine Sports Commission will go into online discussion Wednesday to facilitate the resumption of training of Tokyo-bound athletes and other Olympic hopefuls.

“Yes, we will talk about it,” POC president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino told The STAR on Tuesday.

Philippine Sports Commission officer-in-charge Ramon Fernandez is optimistic the Inter-Agency Task Force may soon officially allow the return to training of the likes of boxers Eumir Marcial and Irish Magno, who have both booked spots at Tokyo, and other national athletes with realistic chances of making the Olympic cut.

The meeting will focus on the protocols to be observed and the potential venues they will use for training.

“Of course, all must observe strict health protocols for everyone’s safety,” said Fernandez.

The other two Olympic qualifiers, gymnast Caloy Yulo and pole-vaulter EJ Obiena, have actually started their preparations since both were already training in Japan and Italy, respectively, when the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

Hidilyn Diaz, the 2016 Rio weightlifting silver medalist, has yet to qualify but was stranded in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, where she continuously trains.

Among those expected to be given training exceptions are 2016 Rio weightlifting silver medalist pug Nesthy Petecio, skateboarder Margie Didal, taekwondo jin Pauline Lopez and karateka Junna Tsukii.

Meanwhile, Fernandez said they have lent 100 laptops to government that will be used at the airports’ COVID-19 testing facilities.

Fernandez also said they may also donate the rest of the 500 laptops used in last December’s Southeast Asian Games to the Department of Education for use by public school students and teachers.

Fernandez also reported that all its employees who manned the frontlines tested negative for the global health malady.

OLYMPICS TOKYO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Quadruple tower shapes up for Gilas Pilipinas in 2023 World Cup
By Roy Luarca | 1 day ago
The 7-foot-2 Sotto, 6-10 Edu and 6-10 Fajardo are virtual shoo-ins, while the 7-foot Tolentino is a prime prospect for Gilas...
Sports
fbfb
Bucks reportedly close practice facilities over virus concerns
4 hours ago
The NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks have become the league's latest team to close their practice facility in the wake of coronavirus...
Sports
fbfb
Philippine grassroots football and those championship window cycles
By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
If you want to know the perfect symmetry behind football, the game — like the spheroid that is kicked or headed around...
Sports
fbfb
Superal focused on winning big one abroad
By Dante Navarro | 3 hours ago
Princess Superal is keen on nailing the big one abroad, capitalizing fully on the protracted respite due to coronavirus pandemic...
Sports
fbfb
Letran's Fran Yu used 'namamasada' meme as motivation
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Yu started out playing for the UE Red Warriors in the UAAP, where he drew criticisms for the way he looked.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
59 minutes ago
Ex-Azkals keeper Louie Casas focuses on coffee business amid pandemic
By Rick Olivares | 59 minutes ago
For 34-year-old Louie Michael Casas, current goalkeeper for Kaya-Iloilo and as well as the Azkals from 2004-08, he thinks...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Pinay boxers' trips home delayed anew
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
The return of the Philippine women’s boxing team, led by Olympian Irish Magno, to their respective hometowns have been...
Sports
fbfb
16 hours ago
Fil-Am set for pro rugby debut
By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
California Polytechnic State University at San Luis Obispo senior Patrick Del Gallego Madden, a Fil-Am with Manila roots,...
Sports
fbfb
16 hours ago
Doors ajar for Greg Cage officials say slaughter is always welcome
By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
The door is always open for big man Greg Slaughter as far as Gilas Pilipinas is concerned.
Sports
fbfb
16 hours ago
Tracksters raring to spring into action
By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
With the Inter-Agency Task Force allowing professional basketball and football to resume practices, athletics president Philip...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with