COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Irish Magno
STAR/File
Pinay boxers' trips home delayed anew
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - July 6, 2020 - 2:50pm

MANILA, Philippines The return of the Philippine women’s boxing team, led by Olympian Irish Magno, to their respective hometowns have been pushed back to still undetermined date.

The Filipina boxers were supposed to fly back home last week coming from the Teachers’ Camp in Baguio City, which served as their quarters since the pandemic erupted last March.

Staying now at the PhilSports Complex in Pasig City, they still have to wait a little longer anew with the re-scheduling of their flights and required 14-day quarantine until next week.

“We’re staying here in Ultra maybe until July 15. There’s still no date for our rescheduled flights,” the flyweight ace Magno told The STAR.

Coming from more than three months of stay in the Summer Capital, the Janiuay, Iloilo native Magno and the rest of the Pinay fighters were recalled back to Manila last week for their supposedly July 1 flight before the unexpected delay.

Their departure from Baguio camp was part of the Philippine Sports Commission's belt-tightening measures due to the grappling effects of the pandemic. 

Fortunately for them, their COVID-19 swab test results came out negative that would pave way for their continuous conditioning for the meantime in Ultra while waiting for the green light to reunite with their families.

Jogging and individual workouts, however, remain as the only limited exercises for the boxers as the National Capital Region is still under General Community Quarantine (GCQ) until July 15.

As soon as she comes home though, Magno eyes to buckle down to work with the help of her former coaches in Iloilo that has been under the more relaxed Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ) since last month.

“Sana po magkaroon na ng flight kasi pagdating ng Iloilo, kailangan ko pa rin po mag-training. Kung pwede na po mag-training sa mga gyms, try ko rin po kausapin mga coaches ko doon dati para gumabay sa training ko,” she added.

Magno is among the four Filipino Tokyo Olympics qualifiers so far along with fellow boxer Eumir Marcial, pole vaulter EJ Obiena and gymnast Caloy Yulo after making the cut in the Asia Oceania Olympic Boxing Qualification in Jordan last March.

BOXING IRISH MAGNO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Quadruple tower shapes up for Gilas Pilipinas in 2023 World Cup
By Roy Luarca | 1 day ago
The 7-foot-2 Sotto, 6-10 Edu and 6-10 Fajardo are virtual shoo-ins, while the 7-foot Tolentino is a prime prospect for Gilas...
Sports
fbfb
Bucks reportedly close practice facilities over virus concerns
4 hours ago
The NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks have become the league's latest team to close their practice facility in the wake of coronavirus...
Sports
fbfb
Philippine grassroots football and those championship window cycles
By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
If you want to know the perfect symmetry behind football, the game — like the spheroid that is kicked or headed around...
Sports
fbfb
Superal focused on winning big one abroad
By Dante Navarro | 3 hours ago
Princess Superal is keen on nailing the big one abroad, capitalizing fully on the protracted respite due to coronavirus pandemic...
Sports
fbfb
Letran's Fran Yu used 'namamasada' meme as motivation
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Yu started out playing for the UE Red Warriors in the UAAP, where he drew criticisms for the way he looked.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
59 minutes ago
Ex-Azkals keeper Louie Casas focuses on coffee business amid pandemic
By Rick Olivares | 59 minutes ago
For 34-year-old Louie Michael Casas, current goalkeeper for Kaya-Iloilo and as well as the Azkals from 2004-08, he thinks...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Sports officials to tackle training resumption of Tokyo Olympic bets
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Top officials of the Philippine Olympic Committee and Philippine Sports Commission will go into online discussion Wednesday...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Pinay boxers' trips home delayed anew
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
The return of the Philippine women’s boxing team, led by Olympian Irish Magno, to their respective hometowns have been...
Sports
fbfb
Job security vs the world
By Bill Velasco | July 6, 2020 - 12:00am
Thirdy Ravena’s decision to play in Japan’s B.League stirred up a hornet’s nest of opinions and emotions.
16 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
23 hours ago
GAB: 'Semi-pro' leagues need backing of a government agency for practice resumption
By Dante Navarro | 23 hours ago
For “semi-pro” leagues like Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League, Premier Volleyball League and Philippine Superliga...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with