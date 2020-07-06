Pinay boxers' trips home delayed anew

MANILA, Philippines — The return of the Philippine women’s boxing team, led by Olympian Irish Magno, to their respective hometowns have been pushed back to still undetermined date.

The Filipina boxers were supposed to fly back home last week coming from the Teachers’ Camp in Baguio City, which served as their quarters since the pandemic erupted last March.

Staying now at the PhilSports Complex in Pasig City, they still have to wait a little longer anew with the re-scheduling of their flights and required 14-day quarantine until next week.

“We’re staying here in Ultra maybe until July 15. There’s still no date for our rescheduled flights,” the flyweight ace Magno told The STAR.

Coming from more than three months of stay in the Summer Capital, the Janiuay, Iloilo native Magno and the rest of the Pinay fighters were recalled back to Manila last week for their supposedly July 1 flight before the unexpected delay.

Their departure from Baguio camp was part of the Philippine Sports Commission's belt-tightening measures due to the grappling effects of the pandemic.

Fortunately for them, their COVID-19 swab test results came out negative that would pave way for their continuous conditioning for the meantime in Ultra while waiting for the green light to reunite with their families.

Jogging and individual workouts, however, remain as the only limited exercises for the boxers as the National Capital Region is still under General Community Quarantine (GCQ) until July 15.

As soon as she comes home though, Magno eyes to buckle down to work with the help of her former coaches in Iloilo that has been under the more relaxed Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ) since last month.

“Sana po magkaroon na ng flight kasi pagdating ng Iloilo, kailangan ko pa rin po mag-training. Kung pwede na po mag-training sa mga gyms, try ko rin po kausapin mga coaches ko doon dati para gumabay sa training ko,” she added.

Magno is among the four Filipino Tokyo Olympics qualifiers so far along with fellow boxer Eumir Marcial, pole vaulter EJ Obiena and gymnast Caloy Yulo after making the cut in the Asia Oceania Olympic Boxing Qualification in Jordan last March.