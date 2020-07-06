Superal focused on winning big one abroad

MANILA, Philippines – A Ladies Philippine Golf Tour winner many times over, Princess Superal is keen on nailing the big one abroad, capitalizing fully on the protracted respite due to coronavirus pandemic to stay in shape and toughen up in time for the resumption of competitions.

“I’m keeping a positive mindset, not letting negative thoughts affect my frame of mind (during this time of crisis),” said Superal, the reigning back-to-back Order of Merit titlist in the country’s premier ladies pro circuit.

“The long break also enabled me to learn new things about my game, particularly my swing, and at the same time improve my weaknesses and get stronger physically and mentally,” she added.

While she considers her record-setting victory in the US Girls Junior Championship in 2014 as her biggest achievement, the diminutive but talented 22-year-old shotmaker also relishes her triumphs in other fronts through the years, including her victory in the inaugural LPGT at John Hay in 2013 as an amateur and her multiple wins as a pro.

During this long lull, Superal keeps on working on her length and short game through her circuit training program which she complements with golf mobility work.

She was actually set and ready to improve on her mediocre campaign on Japan Step Up Tour last year but the pandemic stalled all her plans, along with the rest of the pros in various tours worldwide.

“It’s been tough the last four months. But I work out a lot and do dry swings everyday. I also supplement my training program with golf mobility work from YouTube,” said Superal who likewise builds and develops her mental toughness by reading Bob Rotella, Lynn Marriott and Pia Nilsson books.

The recent easing up of lockdown restrictions has allowed the likes of Superal to finally hit the fairways although it’s an entirely different thing compared to actual competitions.

“The Step-Up Tour has been cancelled till October, so we’re not sure if the circuit would resume in November. But the long break also gave me the chance to focus on my goals, including win my first big pro event in Japan, Taiwan or Thailand,” she said.