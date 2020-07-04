Pacers' Oladipo opts out of NBA restart for 'health reasons'

MANILA, Philippines — Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo will not be playing once the NBA resumes in Orlando, Florida at the end of July.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Oladipo is prioritizing his health after tearing his quad tendon last season.

Pacers star Victor Oladipo plans to travel with the team to Orlando despite decision to opt out of NBA resumption, per sources. He is joining the team in Orlando. pic.twitter.com/5B0uVRPXt6 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 3, 2020

The guard has since returned to play in late January but was stymied after play was suspended in March due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Oladipo told Sharania that the extraordinary setup of the return of the season could delay his recovery from the injury and thought it best to just sit out.

"With all the variables, from how I have to build my 5-on-5 workload back up, to the increased risk of a soft tissue injury which could delay my rehab, and the unknown exact set up of the bubble I just can't get my mind to being fully comfortable in playing," Oladipo said.

However, Oladipo will still travel to Orlando with the Pacers to support his team in the sidelines.

Apart from Oladipo, a number of other NBA players have also opted out from playing in the restart.

These incude the Portland Trail Blazers' Trevor Ariza, Los Angeles Lakers' Avery Bradley and Brooklyn Nets big man DeAndre Jordan.

Jordan tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week.