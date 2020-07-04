COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MIAMI, FL - NOVEMBER 16: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat looks on during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on November 16, 2019 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida.
JESSE D. GARRABRANT / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
NBA's Heat close practice facility as second player contracts coronavirus
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 4, 2020 - 12:42pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Miami heat are the latest NBA squad to close their facility after an unnamed player tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Per Ethan Skolnick of Five Reason Sports, the team was forced to shut down the facility with the second positive test in the franchise.

Derrick Jones Jr. was previously identified as one of the league's positive tests for the coronavirus.

Because of the closure, the team will not be able to practice again until they arrive in Orlando next week.

Before the Heat, other teams like the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Clippers also shut down their facilities after positive COVID-19 tests.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets also closed their facilities for a number of days after players DeAndre Jordan and Spencer Dinwiddie both tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. The facilities have since been reopened.

As for Jordan and Dinwiddie, the former has ruled himself out of playing in Orlando while Dinwiddie has yet to make an announcement.

The NBA is set to restart its season in a bubble in Orlando, Florida as the number of positive cases continue to rise among NBA players and traveling parties.

Twenty-two teams will be heading to Orlando starting next week. Commissioner Adam Silver said that all members of the NBA bubble in Florida will undergo testing daily once the season restarts.

BASKETBALL COVID-19 NBA
