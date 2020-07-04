NBA's Heat close practice facility as second player contracts coronavirus

MANILA, Philippines — The Miami heat are the latest NBA squad to close their facility after an unnamed player tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Per Ethan Skolnick of Five Reason Sports, the team was forced to shut down the facility with the second positive test in the franchise.

Due to a positive test for Covid-19, the Miami Heat will be closing their facility for anything but testing, and will not practice until they get to Orlando.



My policy and @5ReasonsSports policy is not to release the name of anyone who tests positive. — Ethan J. Skolnick of @5ReasonsSports (@EthanJSkolnick) July 3, 2020

Derrick Jones Jr. was previously identified as one of the league's positive tests for the coronavirus.

Because of the closure, the team will not be able to practice again until they arrive in Orlando next week.

Before the Heat, other teams like the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Clippers also shut down their facilities after positive COVID-19 tests.

After a positive test for the coronavirus in the Los Angeles Clippers traveling party headed to Orlando next week, the organization closed its practice facility to players and staff as a precaution today, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2020

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets also closed their facilities for a number of days after players DeAndre Jordan and Spencer Dinwiddie both tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. The facilities have since been reopened.

The Nets practice facility re-opened today after being closed for several days, sources said. Nets had recent positive coronavirus tests with DeAndre Jordan and Spencer Dinwiddie. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2020

As for Jordan and Dinwiddie, the former has ruled himself out of playing in Orlando while Dinwiddie has yet to make an announcement.

The NBA is set to restart its season in a bubble in Orlando, Florida as the number of positive cases continue to rise among NBA players and traveling parties.

Twenty-two teams will be heading to Orlando starting next week. Commissioner Adam Silver said that all members of the NBA bubble in Florida will undergo testing daily once the season restarts.