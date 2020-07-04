Coach Tim Cone is here to stay

MANILA, Philippines — More than three decades after he began his coaching career in the Philippines, Barangay Ginebra mentor Tim Cone has no plans of going away any time soon.

Speaking during the recent episode of Tiebreaker Vods' Coaches Unfiltered podcast, Cone revealed he never once thought about leaving the country to coach overseas.

Despite being American-born, Cone grew up in the Philippines and has long been a household name in the country's basketball scene and plans to stay that way.

"I never really thought about it. I never applied anywhere else. I never looked to coach anywhere else. I love the PBA," Cone said.

"If Phil Jackson would call me and say, 'come coach the Knicks. Come be an assistant to the Knicks'. It's something that from a personal stand or a personal growth stand for I'd have to think about, but no one's ever called me so there's no reason for me to go anywhere," he added.

First coaching in the country in 1989, Cone has been through a lot of success in the PBA.

Cone is a 22-time PBA champion as a coach with two Grand Slams with Alaska and the San Mig Super Coffee Mixers in 1996 and 2014, respectively.

He was also named PBA Coach of the Year three times and was a seven-time PBA All-Star Game coach.

While his resume with the PBA as a coach is unmatched, Cone also found success with the national team and added a few more accolades representing flag and country.

Most recently, Cone led Gilas Pilipinas to their 13th straight gold medal in the Southeast Asian Games last December here in Manila.

Cone said leading the national cagers has also been a career highlight for him.

"I enjoyed coaching the national teams. They were tough," Cone said.

"Southeast Asian games were a lot of fun because we were beating everybody up," he quipped.

The Cone-led squad breezed through the competition in the SEA Games, clinching the gold medal via sweep.

Cone also clinched a gold medal finish with the national team in the 1998 Jones Cup in Taipei and a Bronze in the 1998 Asian Games in Bangkok.

Now aged 62, Cone might have a little more left in the tank and he plans to use it all up here in the Philippines.

Currently coaching Barangay Ginebra, Cone looks to add more accolades to his already decorated career.

"I haven't really thought of coaching internationally. Never really had the opportunity to coach international," Cone said.