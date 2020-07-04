COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Tim Cone during the 30th Southeast Asian Games
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas
Coach Tim Cone is here to stay
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 4, 2020 - 10:10am

MANILA, Philippines — More than three decades after he began his coaching career in the Philippines, Barangay Ginebra mentor Tim Cone has no plans of going away any time soon.

Speaking during the recent episode of Tiebreaker Vods' Coaches Unfiltered podcast, Cone revealed he never once thought about leaving the country to coach overseas.

Despite being American-born, Cone grew up in the Philippines and has long been a household name in the country's basketball scene and plans to stay that way.

"I never really thought about it. I never applied anywhere else. I never looked to coach anywhere else. I love the PBA," Cone said.

"If Phil Jackson would call me and say, 'come coach the Knicks. Come be an assistant to the Knicks'. It's something that from a personal stand or a personal growth stand for I'd have to think about, but no one's ever called me so there's no reason for me to go anywhere," he added.

First coaching in the country in 1989, Cone has been through a lot of success in the PBA.

Cone is a 22-time PBA champion as a coach with two Grand Slams with Alaska and the San Mig Super Coffee Mixers in 1996 and 2014, respectively.

He was also named PBA Coach of the Year three times and was a seven-time PBA All-Star Game coach.

While his resume with the PBA as a coach is unmatched, Cone also found success with the national team and added a few more accolades representing flag and country.

Most recently, Cone led Gilas Pilipinas to their 13th straight gold medal in the Southeast Asian Games last December here in Manila.

Cone said leading the national cagers has also been a career highlight for him.

"I enjoyed coaching the national teams. They were tough," Cone said.

"Southeast Asian games were a lot of fun because we were beating everybody up," he quipped.

The Cone-led squad breezed through the competition in the SEA Games, clinching the gold medal via sweep.

Cone also clinched a gold medal finish with the national team in the 1998 Jones Cup in Taipei and a Bronze in the 1998 Asian Games in Bangkok.

Now aged 62, Cone might have a little more left in the tank and he plans to use it all up here in the Philippines.

Currently coaching Barangay Ginebra, Cone looks to add more accolades to his already decorated career.

"I haven't really thought of coaching internationally. Never really had the opportunity to coach international," Cone said.

BASKETBALL PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Filipino makes history as first US NCAA Division 1 basketball coach
By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
Another Filipino has blazed a trail overseas as Mike Magpayo rose to the ranks as the newest head coach of University of California...
Sports
fbfb
Coach Tim Cone is here to stay
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Despite being American-born, Cone grew up in the Philippines and has long been a household name in the country's basketball...
Sports
fbfb
Kobe Bryant honored with NBA 2K21 'Mamba Forever edition'
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The last of three announced players, Bryant is set to be the cover athlete for the special edition of the game for both current...
Sports
fbfb
Zion Williamson named NBA 2K21 Next Gen cover athlete
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
After naming Portland's Damian Lillard as the cover for current gen systems, Williamson is set to star in the game's next...
Sports
fbfb
PBA, PFF welcome IATF decision to allow practices
By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
Announced by Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque on Friday, the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF)...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Mighty Sports reels as Jones Cup called off
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Mighty Sports Philippines was set to defend its crown in this year's edition of the Cup while also gunning for their seventh...
Sports
fbfb
11 hours ago
Pro sports training is back
By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
OLMIN LEYBA
Sports
fbfb
11 hours ago
Medina a heartbeat away from Tokyo joust
By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Josephine Medina, 2016 Paralympics table tennis bronze medalist, is one step closer to joining swimmer Ernie Gawilan in Tokyo...
Sports
fbfb
11 hours ago
Mitra seeks clarity on boxing restart
By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
There appears to be some confusion on whether boxing was approved among the contact sports to restart by the IATF during a...
Sports
fbfb
11 hours ago
Pinoy tapped to handle UC Riverside Highlanders
By Dante Navarro | 11 hours ago
Another Filipino blazed a trail overseas as Mike Magpayo became the newest head coach of University of California Riverside...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with