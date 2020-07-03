COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Basketball and Football are the first two sports to receive a nod from the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF) to resume practices and conditioning under strict health protocols
PBA, PFF welcome IATF decision to allow practices
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 3, 2020 - 3:23pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) and the Philippine Football League (PFL) reacted positively to the resumption of training and conditioning activities amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Announced by Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque on Friday, the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF) gave the green light for the two pro leagues to conduct controlled practices, per the recommendation of the Philippine Sports Commission and the Games and Amusements Board (GAB).

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial was thankful for the approval, saying that the decision is at pace with the league's plan to return by September.

"Masaya tayo sa development na ito. We're still on track for our scheduled return," Marcial said.

Per the guidelines submitted by the PBA, only four players, one safety officer and a coach/trainer will be allowed every session.

Meanwhile, for the PFL, training sessions will be conducted with only a maximum of 10 people per training session.

There will also be a 30 minute interval between sessions.

"We thank both IATF and GAB, headed by Chairman Abraham Mitra, for their approval in ensuring that professional sports may push through despite the ongoing pandemic," Philippine Football Federation President Nonong Araneta said in a statement.

Both Marcial and Araneta are set to meet with their respective clubs in the league to further discuss the protocols to be observed during the practice sessions.

