Josephine Medina could land 2020 Paralympics berth

MANILA, Philippines – Josephine Medina, 2016 Paralympics table tennis bronze medalist, is one step closer to joining swimmer Ernie Gawilan to Tokyo next year.

Medina, 50, recently received an invitation from the International Table Tennis Federation as an “alternate” through a bipartite agreement given by all international federations to member countries.

It means, should an extra slot a participant beg off or an additional spot was inserted, Medina would be prioritized for that slot.

“We formally confirmed our intention to get that slot for her (Medina),” said Francis Diaz, the country’s chief of mission to the ASEAN Para Games and part of the Philippine Paralympic Committee.

“What happens now is the IF coordinates with the Tokyo Paralympic Games accreditation committee to facilitate the process,” he added.

Diaz, however, clarified that Medina, a consistent gold medal winner in the ASEAN Para Games, can still earn an automatic slot by joining qualifying events to Tokyo.

If Medina eventually qualifies, she will join Gawilan, who made the cut early this year.