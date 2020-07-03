Philippine 3x3 squad also allowed to practice

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine 3x3 basketball team can now start its preparation as it eyes a berth to the Tokyo Olympics next year.

Eric Altmarino, commissioner of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas league commissioner, on Friday said 3x3 was also given the green light to resume practices by the IATF just like 5x5 basketball, which should bolster the country’s preparation for the Olympic Qualifying Tournament set May 26-30 in Graz, Austria next year.

“We can now start preparations for the 3x3 OQT,” said Altamirano.

Altmarino said Joshua Munzon and Alvin Pasaol, half of the national team that will represent the country in the OQT, could now start training along with the rest of the Chooks-to-Go pool.

The rest of the squad, the PBA’s CJ Perez and Mo Tautuaa, may take a while to practice with Pasaol and Munzon since they may focus on their respective mother teams first after the pro-league was also given the go-signal top start practice.

“Europe has started to play as early as last month. With the recent decision, we have time to catch up with them,” said Altamirano.

Altamirano, however, said they would strictly follow strict government protocols, including two swab tests.

The next step for 3x3 basketball is waiting for the government to relax quarantine protocols from General Community Quarantine to Modified GCQ to allow scrimmages.

“That’s our next goal, but we’ll have to wait,” said Altamirano.