Ex-Gin King Greg Slaughter trying out for NBA G League?

MANILA, Philippines — Former Barangay Ginebra big man Greg Slaughter may be trying to get into the NBA G League.

Speaking during the recent episode of Tiebreaker Vods' Coaches Unfiltered, Ginebra head coach Tim Cone claimed he had heard talks of Slaughter trying out for the G League after his contract expired with the Gin Kings last February.

"We don't know if he's going to come back... The last we heard he's gonna make a tryout with the NBA G League," Cone said.

The 62-year-old tactician, though, maintained that he is uncertain if the news has any truth to it.

"I don't know if that's true or not. We heard that from a third party," he said.

Cone and the Gin Kings have yet to play in the 45th season of the PBA, after play was stymied due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The decorated mentor admitted everything is uncertain for his team as the league is in the early stages of proposing a return to practice and eventually, play.

Slaughter's absence, is another thing to adjust to for the Gin Kings, Cone added.

"It's gonna be tough because he can be a force sometimes... But we'll find ways to replace him," Cone said.

Last February, Slaughter announced he was taking an "indefinite break" from basketball.